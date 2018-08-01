Binstock Enterprises wrapped up the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Majors Division softball championship at Kiwanis Park with another shutout of Soscol Auto Body, 10-0 in a mercy rule-shortened six-inning game on July 25.
St. Helena resident Aribella Farrell pitched most of the season for Binstock in the division for ages 13-16, but was playing in the infield in the best-of-three series. Shelby Morse handled pitching duties, also blanking Soscol Auto Body 9-0 in the first game on July 23.
On July 25, Morse managed to get 17 of her team’s 18 outs via strikeout. She seemed to master the dimensions of plate umpire Bob Tildsley’s strike zone early, painting the corners and catching batters looking time and time again.
“It feels good to know that I beat my 15 strikeouts from Monday night’s game,” Morse said. “It’s nice to go out there and just pitch like nothing matters.”
Morse described her go-to strikeout pitch as “that backdoor curve that everybody backs out of the box for,” and credited her comfort on the mound to her great relationship with catcher Izabela Sanchez.
“Izabela and I tend to like to work multiple pitches in one spot and then come back in the opposite way,” Morse explained. “We try to keep batters off balance by throwing rise balls. We are really just out here to have fun. We are both very competitive travel ball players, so coming out here is a deep breath where we can play without any worries.”
Sanchez helped Morse as a hitter as well, opening the game with a leadoff double in the bottom of the first and subsequently stealing home on a passed ball a few pitches later.
That lone run would end up being enough. Morse’s domination of the Soscol Auto Body lineup saw her put up 32 strikeouts in 13 innings over the two games while only allowing four hits and one walk.
Soscol Auto Body’s lone hit Wednesday came off the bat of first baseman and relief pitcher Jasmine Gaffey, the only Soscol Auto Body hitter Morse didn’t strike out in the series. Gaffey was her team’s only hitter to put the ball in play against Morse on Wednesday, with a first-inning single and a fielder’s choice in the fifth.
For Soscol Auto Body, pitcher Alyssa Michie got the start and kept the game close until a big Binstock fifth inning broke the game open.
Michie struck out six in 4⅓ innings, with a key strikeouts that got her out of multiple jams with runners in scoring position. But she simply could not keep up with her adversaries’ scorching pace.
Binstock manager Robert Poppe said Morse “could do the same thing against the Seniors. She’s that good.
“We have our bad days and our good days,” he added. “When the girls show up with good attitudes and are ready to play, it is obviously tough to beat us.”
In the finals of the Seniors Division, for ages 16-19, Branagan Insurance opened it seventh straight finals with a 21-11 rout of A.M.P. Construction. But A.M.P came back with a 22-18 win in Game 2 and claimed the title with a 12-7 win on Friday.
Poppe and Brian Hatzenbiler also coached A.M.P., becoming the first NVGFA manager-coach duo to win both the Majors and Seniors titles in the same year, according to league president Pat O’Brien.
In an eerie coincidence, the last NVGFA championship series to go to a third game was in 2015 when A.M.P. rallied from a Game 1 loss and won Game 3 over Branagan by a score of 12-8.
What’s more, A.M.P.’s Lindsey Claudino was the winning pitcher in both of those third games – three years apart.
“The first year Lindsey played for A.M.P., we won the championship,” Poppe said. “It’s very rewarding that here in her last year in the league, she bookended two championships for A.M.P. We are all very proud of her.”
It was Claudino who shut down Branagan, beating the perennial power that had scored a combined 39 runs against A.M.P. in the first two games of the series.
“It’s all because Robert believes in me on the mound,” Claudino said. “I don’t even really practice as a pitcher or anything, it just comes naturally.”
“It’s her mad skills,” Poppe jokingly interjected.
As Claudino wrapped up a 1-2-3 final inning on the mound, O’Brien saw the similarities to 2015 and quoted the infamous Yogi Berra, saying, “It’s deja vü all over again.”
After 72 runs were scored in the first two games combined, the 12-7 score seemed tame.
Branagan got off to an early lead in this one, when RBI singles from Elizabeth Reyes and Helen Talde made it 2-0 in the top of the second inning.
But A.M.P. loaded up the bases with no outs in the bottom of second before cashing in on four runs to grab a lead that it maintained the rest of the way.
With an early lead, Claudino settled down and pitched well, allowing just three runs over five innings against a Branagan team that had A.M.P.’s number throughout the season.
“Branagan has been a tough team for us all year long,” Poppe said. “We were lucky to get the first win (July 25) and it got the girls believing that they could pull this one out.”
Branagan did its best to claw back into the game, but A.M.P. had an answer for every Branagan score. It built its lead to 10-3 in the fourth with some big-time RBIs from Nicole Baker, Paige Hall and Katelyn Manner.
Jaclyn Perez would not let Branagan give in, however, as the catcher made countless acrobatic plays to save possible passed balls. She did her best to ignite the team’s offense as well, with a pair of timely hits that included a leadoff double that sparked a two-run fifth inning and a two-RBI single that cut the A.M.P. lead to 11-7 in the top of the sixth.
Fittingly, Claudino put the final nail in the coffin both on offense and defense, knocking in an run in the bottom of the sixth to make it 12-7 before coming back to the mound to retire the final three Branagan batters.
“We are all really pumped and excited,” A.M.P. leadoff hitter and vocal leader Ashley Kelly said. “We went all season without beating them after playing them four different times. Now, we just came out here and beat them back-to-back when it mattered most. It just feels great.”