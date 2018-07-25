Subscribe for 33¢ / day

The St. Helena High players have the Napa Valley Register’s 2018 All-Napa County Softball Team.

Carter Dahline was one of five finalists for Offensive Player of the Year.

The freshman led the Saints by far with a .459 batting average and had 10 runs, 17 hits, nine RBIs, three doubles, two triples and two home runs. She also pitched 84 of the Saints’ 86 innings, striking out 62 and walking 21, as opponents batted just .221 against her.

One of the finalists for Defensive Player of the Year was junior Kallie Beltrami. Along with being Dahline’s trusty battery mate, the catcher hit .351 with 13 hits, seven RBIs and three doubles.

A finalist for Newcomer of the Year was sophomore Gabriela Vega-Zepeda, who hit .243 with seven RBIs.

The other Superlative finalists and winners were:

Co-Players of the Year

Katherine Montuya, American Canyon sophomore

Peyton Mott, Napa senior

Finalists

Brianna Bowers, Napa senior

Vianca Dagnino, Justin-Siena senior

Grace Guzman, Napa sophomore

Katie O’Donnell, Napa senior

Offensive Player of the Year

Taylor Brandt, Vintage junior

Finalists

Melissa Corona, Justin-Siena senior

Sierra Crocker, Vintage junior

Clare Garcia, Justin-Siena junior

Morgan Hernandez, Vintage senior

Defensive Player of the Year

Jenna Baker, Napa junior

Finalists

Greta Fast, American Canyon sophomore

Haylee Giarritta, Napa junior

Citlali Montanez, Calistoga senior

Gilda Rojas, Calistoga senior

Pitcher of the Year

Lisa Bolton, American Canyon junior

Newcomer of the Year

Maddy Chambers, American Canyon freshman

Finalists

Jordan Allen, Vintage freshman

Clare Halsey, Justin-Siena freshman

Mila Valentine, Napa sophomore

Cierra Yeager, Vintage sophomore

Co-Coaches of the Year

T’Anne Butcher, Calistoga

Roger Harris, American Canyon

