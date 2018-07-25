The St. Helena High players have the Napa Valley Register’s 2018 All-Napa County Softball Team.
Carter Dahline was one of five finalists for Offensive Player of the Year.
The freshman led the Saints by far with a .459 batting average and had 10 runs, 17 hits, nine RBIs, three doubles, two triples and two home runs. She also pitched 84 of the Saints’ 86 innings, striking out 62 and walking 21, as opponents batted just .221 against her.
One of the finalists for Defensive Player of the Year was junior Kallie Beltrami. Along with being Dahline’s trusty battery mate, the catcher hit .351 with 13 hits, seven RBIs and three doubles.
A finalist for Newcomer of the Year was sophomore Gabriela Vega-Zepeda, who hit .243 with seven RBIs.
The other Superlative finalists and winners were:
Co-Players of the Year
Katherine Montuya, American Canyon sophomore
Peyton Mott, Napa senior
Finalists
Brianna Bowers, Napa senior
Vianca Dagnino, Justin-Siena senior
Grace Guzman, Napa sophomore
Katie O’Donnell, Napa senior
Offensive Player of the Year
Taylor Brandt, Vintage junior
Finalists
Melissa Corona, Justin-Siena senior
Sierra Crocker, Vintage junior
Clare Garcia, Justin-Siena junior
Morgan Hernandez, Vintage senior
Defensive Player of the Year
Jenna Baker, Napa junior
Finalists
Greta Fast, American Canyon sophomore
Haylee Giarritta, Napa junior
Citlali Montanez, Calistoga senior
Gilda Rojas, Calistoga senior
Pitcher of the Year
Lisa Bolton, American Canyon junior
Newcomer of the Year
Maddy Chambers, American Canyon freshman
Finalists
Jordan Allen, Vintage freshman
Clare Halsey, Justin-Siena freshman
Mila Valentine, Napa sophomore
Cierra Yeager, Vintage sophomore
Co-Coaches of the Year
T’Anne Butcher, Calistoga
Roger Harris, American Canyon