This wine is yet another reason to love Coombsville. The Ackerman has the deep, delicious blackberry fruit we expect in a cab from Napa Valley but its core of firm fruit is lifted by a refreshing acidity -- something we find in the grapes and wines of the cooler, windswept vineyards of Coombsville.
Lauren and Bob Ackerman's first vintage was in 2007, and they have kept busy since. In addition to making fine wines, they have restored a historic Queen Anne Victorian on Randolph Street in the city of Napa, and private tastings of older vintages with cheese selections are offered in a room called The Aviary at Ackerman Heritage House, right within walking distance to downtown hotels and restaurants. It is an easy and delicious stop.
