The winery name looks to be a mouthful, but it loosely translates to the field of the ladies' stones. Whether that means the vineyard is a rocky mother, the website does not explain, but what I do know is that we are not drinking enough basic Bourgogne wine.
This red pinot noir wine from Burgundy is lush with red fruits, some dried herb complexity and bright acidity; a great wine for anything from tacos to a simple steak dinner.
