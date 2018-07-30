If you've had a rich, heavily oaked and cooked fruit Barossa Shiraz and think you know Australia, it's time to give Aussie wines another try. A group of iconic producers and rock star winemakers recently came to the United States -- wines, chef and local Australian foods in tow -- to show what is really going on in Australia today. And it is not the heavy-handed sips of a decade ago.
There are many cool growing areas in Australia near the oceans or at altitude, and this Vasse Felix Cabernet from the far western part of the country represents the style being made across these regions (for cab as well as shiraz and other grapes): wines with vibrant fruit fragrance and juicy acidity on a medium-weighted body with minimal or integrated oak spice; incredible wines that show the purity and flavor of the mighty Cabernet Sauvignon grape.
