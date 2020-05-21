Starbucks gets cold reception after demanding rent breaks from landlords

Some landlords have said they won’t play along.

Brooks’ adobe-walled drive-thru has housed a Starbucks for just over a year, with 19 years left to go on the lease. Starbucks hasn’t yet asked him for any specific concessions, he said _ but when it does, he plans to refuse.

“We have a contract and we will enforce the terms of the contract,” Brooks said. “If they want to go into default, we will get our remedies from the court of law.”

The tone of what appeared to be a form letter also rankled, landlords said. “For a publicly traded company with a $90 billion dollar market cap to ask us for help? I was astounded,” said landlord George Bean. Starbucks is a tenant in his small retail strip in Fort Myers, Florida. Starbucks has cash on hand, Bean noted. The company issued $3 billion of debt May 7, and held $2.75 billion in cash reserves at the end of March, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The filings indicate Starbucks expected to pay $1.25 billion in rent over the next 12 months at its retail locations, roasteries, warehouses and offices.

Nearly 85% of the company’s U.S. stores are open, as of early May, with 90% of stores expected to be up and running by the end of the month, Starbucks announced recently.