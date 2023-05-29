1-3 Zack Wheeler picked up his first win this month on Saturday, striking out 12 in eight shutout innings to lead the Phillies past the Braves in Atlanta. The right-hander went 0-3 with a 4.44 ERA in four previous May starts.
STAT OF THE DAY
- — Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chicken Guy restaurant won approval to come to American Canyon despite objections by climate activists over the drive-thru. Two Watson Ranch a…
Authorities on Monday identified the driver and passenger who died when their car crashed on Highway 29/128 north of Rutherford early Saturday.
Tens of thousands are packing hotels during BottleRock. A few are taking their lodgings with them, up the Napa River.
While just arriving to the 2023 BottleRock festival, attendees from near and far expressed enjoyment of the atmosphere and excitement about th…
An employee at New Technology High School was arrested Tuesday night on several allegations of sexual contact with a minor, Napa Police reported.