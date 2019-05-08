Select a colored piece of construction paper. Cut it in half lengthwise. Then, select another piece of construction paper in a different color. Cut it into a square (8 1/2 by 8 1/2 inches). Fold the square in half on the diagonal to form a triangle. Cut along the folded line. You will now have two triangles. These pieces are enough to make two crowns.
