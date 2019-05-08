Step six
Step six

STEP 6: A look at the decorated fancy option. 

Decorate the inside with cut paper, gems or markers. Use a hole punch to put holes on each side of the card. Tie a ribbon to each hole. When you close the card, tie the ribbons in a bow. When Mom opens the card, she can use the ribbons to tie the card around her head and wear it like a crown.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0