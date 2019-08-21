Steve Miller Band with Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives kick off the new Oxbow Riverstage performances this weekend.
The show begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Oxbow Commons. Fans can start gathering at 5 p.m.
Steve Miller has been a presence on the American music scene for more than half a century.
He was a mainstay of the San Francisco music scene in the late 1960s, and in the ‘70s, Miller crafted a brand of pop that was polished, exciting and dominated radio.
His parents were jazz aficionados, and close friends of Les Paul and Mary Ford, so Miller absorbed valuable lessons from that musical tradition. When the family moved to Texas, Miller deepened his education in the blues with family friend T-Bone Walker.
Miller then moved to Chicago, where he played with Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Buddy Guy, Junior Wells, James Cotton and Paul Butterfield. That range of sources affects his music to this day.
In recent years, Miller has immersed himself in the blues and its many byways.
Marty Stuart has spent four decades celebrating American roots music. His teenage years on tour with bluegrass legend Lester Flatt in the ’70s were followed by six years in Johnny Cash’s band in the ’80s and a chart-topping solo career in the ’90s.
Reserved seating and VIP tickets are available at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1C0056D2B9C53D01
Parking is available for $20 at Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa, with a shuttle service available.