Steve Sando's Rancho Gordo Guide to Beans

There has never been a better time to try Steve Sando’s remarkable beans. Once you realize how good his heirloom beans are, you will never want to go back to bland canned beans or supermarket bags of dried beans of an unknown age. Yes, they really are that good.

In Napa, we’re lucky that we can drop by the Rancho Gordo store, at 1924 Yajome St., Napa, and picked up packages of beans, as well as popcorn, dried corn, crickets for snacking, superb oregano and chile powder.

He has also published several excellent guides to using the beans, but the most definitive may well be his newest, “The Rancho Gordo Heirloom Bean Guide.”

Dedicated “to everyone brave enough to stick a seed in the earth and watch the miracle that occurs,” the new book shares, as ever, Sando’s devotion to the humble bean, as well as profiles of the people with whom he works to preserve, grow, and market the many species of heirloom beans.

Including a bit of bean botany, he explains how to grow your own, right down to making frames for your plants.