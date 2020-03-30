Steve Sando's Rancho Gordo Guide to Beans

There has never been a better time to try Steve Sando’s remarkable beans. Once you realize how good his heirloom beans are, you will never want to go back to bland canned beans or supermarket bags of dried beans of an unknown age. Yes, they really are that good.
In Napa, we’re lucky that we can drop by the Rancho Gordo store, at 1924 Yajome St., Napa, and picked up packages of beans, as well as popcorn, dried corn, crickets for snacking, superb oregano and chile powder.
He has also published several excellent guides to using the beans, but the most definitive may well be his newest, “The Rancho Gordo Heirloom Bean Guide.”
Dedicated “to everyone brave enough to stick a seed in the earth and watch the miracle that occurs,” the new book shares, as ever, Sando’s devotion to the humble bean, as well as profiles of the people with whom he works to preserve, grow, and market the many species of heirloom beans.
Including a bit of bean botany, he explains how to grow your own, right down to making frames for your plants.
And then he tells about the beans. Alubia Blanca, Acoyote Negro, Rebosero, Tepary — if you have wondered which ones to chose, Sando, writing with Julia Newberry, devotes a page to 30 different beans, describing their characteristics, and then providing a recipe for using your creamy Eye of the Goat beans or your silky Good Mother Stallards.
“When you have good ingredients, I love to see how simple you can make a dish,” Sando says.
“This soup is from Hidalgo, Mexico and I have to insist you make it with heirloom beans. Any of the beans from our Rancho Gordo/Xoxoc Project would work. I love that most of the ingredients are already in your pantry or refrigerator.
For the tortillas, it’s worth a visit to Tortilleria Mexicana here in Napa. Closer to downtown, La Tapatia has a wide selection of tortillas but look for the white corn La Finca brand. Corn, water and lime are the only ingredients, as it should be.
Sopa Campesina
1/2 yellow onion, chopped medium
2 cloves minced garlic
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 pound Rancho Gordo Rebosero, San Franciscano, or Lila beans, cleaned and rinsed
Sea salt
3 corn tortillas, preferably a little stale, cut into very thin strips
Oil for frying
1 teaspoon Rancho Gordo Oregano Indio
Limes for garnish
In a large pot, saute the onion and garlic in the olive oil on medium heat until soft, about 6 to 8 minutes.
Add the beans and cover with about 2 inches of water. Turn the heat to high and bring to a full, rapid boil for 15 minutes.
Turn the heat to low and allow the beans to gently simmer. Make sure the beans are always covered by about 2 inches of liquid, adding new water as needed. Cold water can seize the beans and slow down the cooking process, so it’s best to have a tea kettle or a pan with warm water on hand to add as needed.
After about an hour, the beans should begin to soften. Add a tablespoon of sea salt and allow the beans to continue cooking until done. Total time will be between an hour and a half and 3 hours. If it’s taking too long, turn up the heat.
While the beans are cooking, heat the oil in a skillet and fry the tortilla strips in the hot oil until crispy. Allow them to drain on paper towels and salt generously.
When the beans are soft, correct the seasoning and add the teaspoon of Oregano Indio. Ladle into bowls and top with the tortilla strips. Serve with limes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!