Summer is here! As we welcome in the sunny days and hopefully make time for rest and relaxation, I am keenly aware that my kids, Pax and Val, are out of their school routine for exactly 32 days (but who’s counting?).

As we juggle summer camps, coordinating play dates, competing over who will get the best prizes from the library’s summer reading program, sibling squabbles, and other summer fun, the calls of “Is it lunchtime yet?” or “Is it dinnertime yet?” or “Mom I’m HUNGRY!” from the kitchen give me a chuckle and remind me of my own summertime refrigerator raids as a kid.

Lucky for us, a trip to the Napa Farmers Market serves as a great summertime field trip and doubles as an opportunity to restock our fridge, pantry and countertops with healthy snack options the kids can munch on and crunch on all summer long!

We visited the market recently with the intent to stock up on snacks. Our first stop was right next to the entrance for The Hummus Guy’s pita chips and lots of hummus. My kids were especially excited to try the lemon hummus and look forward to eating their way through all the hummus options as summer progresses.

With protein and carbs in hand, we browsed the stalls, playing a game of “What else goes with hummus?” At J&M Ibarra Farms, Pax declared sugar snap peas and radishes would be a good addition to our snack plates. We continued on to Sun Tracker Farm and collected handfuls of carrots that, after observing their twisted and not uniform shape, Val noted, look “way cooler” than the baby carrots at the grocery store.

Getting to catch up with farmers and hear about their summer plans and growing children is “way cool” too. Produce is not the only thing grown at the Napa Farmers Market. As I watch my children navigate the market aisles to be greeted by farmers who grew their food and the market staff who make this market day possible, I will forever be thankful that community and connection to food is grown here too.

During the summer months, meals like “elevenses” escape the world of Tolkien and come straight for my kitchen, so it makes perfect sense that as we shop for items to fill our snack plate. The kids are also persuading me to pick up “dessert snacks,” a sweet treat to follow their snacking. It does not take much to twist my arm — summertime fruit and berries hold a special spot in my heart and boy does the farmer’s market have us covered!

Arceo Ranch has delicious Black Pearl cherries available, Rodriguez Organic Farms are back with strawberries, and Triple Delight Blueberries has a couple of markets left this season.

What summer snack adventures lie ahead of us? We can’t wait to try new vendor Nova Terry Creamery which is offering artisan vegan cheeses, salamis, sauces, and more!

You can fill your own snack station at the Napa Farmers Market, Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon in beautiful downtown Napa.

Summer also means it is time for our annual Friends of the Market campaign when we ask for our community’s support in the form of donations. Help us reach our $35,000 goal by making a donation today at napafarmersmarket.org/donate, or by mailing a check to Napa Farmers Market, PO Box 10822 Napa, CA 94581. If you prefer, you can donate in person at the market on Tuesdays and Saturdays, using either a check or credit card.

