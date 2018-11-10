Chuck and I decided to take it easy on Friday so that I could catch up on my writing, so we only caught one movie on Friday. We decided to trek out to Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena for the screening of “Summer ‘03”. I’ve never been to Charles Krug for the film festival or otherwise, but my biggest piece of advice is to follow the film festival signage and park at the back of the venue -- otherwise you are in for a bit of a walk. Nothing drastic, but it’s not a walk you want to take in the dark. The Charles Krug venue is really cool and worth a visit. The seats in the front half of the screening area are wicker furniture with comfy black pads, and I got to sit cross legged for most of the film, which is my prefered movie-watching position. It’s like being on an indoor patio. That may sound weird, but it works.
NVFF Synopsis: Inspired by true events, “Summer '03” centers on 16-year-old Jamie and her extended family who are reeling after her calculating grandmother Dotty unveils an array of family secrets on her deathbed. Jamie is left to navigate her nascent love life and maintain her closest friendships in the midst of this family crisis. Following her late grandmother’s wishes, Jamie searches for her faith while also trying to master the one thing in life that Dotty told her she must learn how to do. While visiting a Catholic church, Jamie falls for Luke, a young seminary student. Following her Dotty’s advice gets Jamie into more trouble than she expected.
Sassy’s Side: I wasn’t sure if I was up for another coming of age movie, but when I saw that June Squibb was in it, I knew “Summer ‘03” had to make my list. I love June Squibb. I like to think of June Squibb as movie bacon. She just makes things better. I think more movies could be instantly improved with just a few minutes of June Squibb.
And Squibb is only in this film at the beginning. She is the salty-sweet grandmother who has A LOT to say before she dies. I guess you can’t blame her. She wants to leave this world with a clear conscience, and she drops quite a few bombshells on her family.
But before any of that happens, our lead Jamie warns us in her introductory narration that “This was the summer I f**ked up”, so we know something crazy is about to happen. And what a wild summer this turns out to be.
“Summer ‘03” is a cocktail of some of my favorite films. This film has the family dysfunction of “Little Miss Sunshine”, the catholic school girl angst of “Lady Bird”, and a dash of sexual awakening from “The To Do List”. I really like this story even if some of it feels familiar. I really like this crazy family, and I want to hang out with them -- flaws and all.
I also have a soft spot for this film because I was a teenager in 2003 and seeing that chunky Nokia cell phone brought back a lot of memories. I enjoyed the Q+A following the film when director Becca Gleason revealed that it was surprising difficult to recreate some aspects of 2003 even though it wasn’t that long ago. Did you know how hard it is to track down a working iMac G3?
The events that unfold in “Summer ‘03” are completely absurd, but it works. I found the teenage love story to be a bit of a reach. The strength of this story is the relationships between the family members, but I guess young love (lust?) is always a bit messy, and it does add a certain level of suspense to film. There are a few moments that might make you roll your eyes, but just keep them on the screen. Everything leads up to Grandma Dotty’s funeral, and thinking about those last scenes still makes me laugh.
You can catch “Summer ‘03” on Sunday, Nov. 11 at JaM Cellar Ballroom in Napa at 10 a.m.
