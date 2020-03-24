Survey: 77% of homeowners say their mortgage negatively impacts savings:

What can mortgage holders do?

A home can be a great source of "forced savings" by building equity but it's vital to your financial health that you have liquid money set aside for emergencies, everyday expenses and retirement.

Yet there's good news for those who have a mortgage that's slowing their savings rate. Now is ideal for homeowners to improve their financial situation without having to sell their homes, as interest rates plummet.

1. Know your financial score

The first step to improving your financial situation is determining where you stand.

"One in five homeowners don't know whether their retirement account balance is more or less than what they have in home equity, a possible disconnect to their own finances," says McBride.

If you don't know what you're saving or where your mortgage stands, it's going to be difficult to fix them. So start there and assess your financial situation, and determine how you might improve, either through a budget or more determined saving or another approach.

You can also start to figure out if refinancing your mortgage makes financial sense for you, by running the basic numbers through Bankrate's mortgage calculator.