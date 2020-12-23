Table of Contents

10 La Cheve gives a family matriarch a platform for her artful and quirky cakes

14 Five quick tips for improving the airflow in your home

15 Calistoga map

18 Burt Polson’s Real Estate in the Napa Valley: Californians can keep their property tax base

20 St. Helena map

22 Chris d Craiker: Living and working after the pandemic

24 Yountville map

29 How to be ready for the next power outage

30 Napa map

34 Safety first: Tips for pet-proofing your home

36 Gerrett Snedaker: Wine Country real estate trends in November 2020

38 Napa’s Loan Ranger, Chris Salese: Financial cybercrime and interest rates

42 Beware of harsh chemicals: Everyday cleaning & health during the pandemic and beyond