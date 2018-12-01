Tails Up! Napa Valley pet sitting service has completed "an extremely successful" first year in business, reported company owner and founder Melodie Durham.
“I want to say a big thank you to folks here in the Napa Valley,” said Durham. “We started exactly a year ago with three people and since then have grown to 10 sitters and we’ve just added our 100th client.”
Durham said she feels "grateful and blessed."
“I started this business because in my 30 years in the fire service I was frequently looking for someone I could rely on to care for my dogs when I was working,” Durham said.
“I know how important it is to know your pets are in good hands. That peace of mind is our number one goal,” she emphasized.
Brandon Bennelli, the first customer of Tails Up!, said he was extremely impressed with the service.
“My wife and I strongly recommend Tails Up! Napa Valley for your four-legged loved ones," said Bennelli. "Melodie made our experience comfortable and seamless when we were out of town for several days."
“Our greatest concern when leaving our dogs was not only the basics of being fed and let out, but Melodie also gave them companionship by staying overnight and even gave them baths.”
Client number 100, Carol Flores, said she was similarly impressed with Tails Up!
“Melodie and her team do a phenomenal job with our dogs," said Flores. "Their passion for animals is very apparent.”
Durham explained that the in-home pet sitting she offers provides a unique alternative to boarding facilities or relying on family or neighbors to check on your pets.
“Animals are able to keep their regular routines for meals, walks, medication and receive one-on-one care and attention,” she said. “Owners report that their pets experience less stress and adjust better to their absence when pets are able to keep up with their normal routine.”
Not everyone who advertises pet-sitting services is insured and bonded, so pet owners need to be watchful, said Durham.
“We encourage pet owners to only use the services of professional pet sitters, and to take advantage of the peace of mind that comes with using an insured and bonded PSI-member pet-sitting business,” said Pet Sitters International (PSI) president, Patti Moran.
Durham emphasized that Tails Up! Napa Valley has been a member of PSI since the beginning, an organization of nearly 7,000 independent, professional pet-sitting services throughout the United States, Canada and overseas.
Durham said she her team are looking forward to their second year in business and providing their clients with the peace of mind that comes with knowing their cherished pets are being taken care of and loved as if they were our own.
“It is the highest compliment we receive when we hear someone tell us that they could just relax and enjoy their time away because they knew their pets were being well cared for,” she said.
Info: TailsUpNapaValley.com