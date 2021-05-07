TANGERINE
- Updated
Pacaso, a startup offering fractional ownership of second homes, recently began selling shares of a home in north Napa. Neighbors say Pacaso's business model is not a good fit for the area.
- Updated
The defendant had a predatory history of targeting women in Napa County, the District Attorney's Office said.
- Updated
Police are investigating the crash that injured two drivers and a 4-year-old child.
- Updated
A big construction project is meant to solve Jameson Canyon traffic tie-ups where Highway 12 meets Interstate 80 in Solano County.
- Updated
The defendant was also ordered to pay $250,000 for the psychological harm that he caused.
- Updated
Napa police arrested a woman on suspicion of stabbing a person and causing serious injury to his wrist.
- Updated
Curbs on irrigation, car washing and other activities may return in the city of Napa amid shrinking water supplies on the tail of a dry California winter.
- Updated
A house fire that broke out Saturday evening in rural eastern Napa County spread into 2 ½ acres of woodlands before being controlled by firefighters.
A good Samaritan stepped in and made a brave rescue — by "immediately" jumping over the guardrail and into the bay, saving the infant.
- Updated
Wildfire smoke substantively depressed wine production in Napa County in 2020. As the first wines from the 2020 vintage come to market, wineries are assessing strategies to compensate for a lower-production year.