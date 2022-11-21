Taste of Napa Valley

The concept is called Mothers, and it will be an authentic CDMX (Mexico City) style taqueria. We've taken over the old Pizza Hut take-out location next to Yak & Yeti on Jefferson Street. We'd love the opportunity to tell you a bit more about the concept for perhaps a story or feature in the Napa Register. We are slated to open in early January and will be hosting a soft open in the early new year as well.

Southside in Yountville has lost its lease after five years. Its last day is Dec. 11.

The two Napa locations will continue to serve. at Southside Carneros, 2770 Old Sonoma Road and at Southside Century, 135 Gasser Drive.

Bardessono

2nd Annual Latke Throw Down!

Thursday, Dec. 15th from 5-7 pm in the Town of Yountville

November 17, 2022, Yountville, CA — The 2nd Annual Latke Throw Down, presented by Bardessono Hotel & Spa, will take place on Thursday, Dec. 15th from 5-7 pm in the Town of Yountville. The inaugural Throw Down was an instant classic and tremendous success, so the event has been moved to the Yountville Community Center, located at 6516 Washington St, to accommodate more attendees. The 2nd Annual Latke Throw Down promises to include the spirited hi-jinx established by the inaugural event, with plenty of fun surprises in store.

The 2022 (Semi) Serious Latke Making Competitors are:

Jim Leiken, Executive Chef Bardessono

Shane Soldinger, Silver Trident

Paul Brown, Partner/Chef/Baker Paulie's Bagels and Winston's Café

Itamar Abramovitch, Blossom Catering Company

The Esteemed Judges for the 2022 Competition are:

Stacey Bressler, Bressler Vineyards

Rabbi Goldstein, Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley

Ada Press, Community Member

Chef Christopher Kostow, Loveski Deli

Once again, the entertaining Judd Finkelstein will emcee of the event and guests are invited to observe and taste the latke creations from the competitive set of contenders, who most around town will recognize.

The ticket price per person is $10, with proceeds to benefit Parents CAN. Parents CAN is a non-profit organization and its goal is to partner with and guide parents when challenges arise in their child’s education, health, behavior, or development, so children can reach their full potential. It was developed to meet the unique needs of families of children with special needs in Napa County.

Reservations are encouraged and can be confirmed by emailing events@bardessono.com. Tickets/donation are then purchased at the door.

Kitchen Door Napa Expands to Hawaii with First Location on Oahu Set to Open in February 2023

Critically Acclaimed Restaurant to Introduce Dual Concept at Wai Kai, Oahu’s One-of-a-Kind Recreation Destination

Oahu, Hawaii (Nov. 21, 2022) – Kitchen Door Napa expands to Hawaii with its inaugural location within Wai Kai, Oahu’s first-of-its-kind waterfront recreation and entertainment destination. Set to open on February 10, 2023, the signature restaurant will feature a dual-dining concept presented by the trio of partners known for their hospitality and culinary expertise; Michelin-awarded Chef Todd Humphries, Maui-born restaurateur Richard Miyashiro, and Kitchen Door Napa Managing Partner Tim Seberson.

The three partners have been eyeing the Hawaii market for some time and they found the most suitable opportunity through a partnership with the exciting Wai Kai project. The nine-acre Wai Kai development is located within Hoakalei Resort in Ewa Beach on West Oahu.

“We wanted an anchor restaurant that delivers a high caliber of culinary techniques, harmonious flavors, and an excellent level of consistency,” said Larry Caster, director of retail development for Wai Kai Commercial Development, LLC. “With its impeccable reputation, Michelin-awarded chef and beloved fan following, Kitchen Door Napa will be an excellent complement to the dynamic offerings at Wai Kai and we’re elated to be the home of the first and only Kitchen Door in Hawaii.”

The synergistic restaurant concept, housed in a two-story, 7,200-square-foot establishment at the heart of Wai Kai, will bring a sophisticated yet approachable menu that caters to broad-ranging appetites. On the upper Plaza Level is the premier restaurant, the Plaza Grill, a family-friendly restaurant and bar in a contemporary setting. The venue will boast a full-service dining room, lanai seating with lagoon views as well as a private dining room ‘parlor’ for intimate gatherings and celebrations. The dining room is sophisticated yet inviting, highlighted by a wrap-around bar offering front row seats to the open kitchen.

A spiral staircase connects the Plaza Grill to the second concept located on the Wai Kai Lagoon level—the Boardwalk Cafe. Perfect for a quick dine-in or grab-and-go, this interactive yet intuitive counter-service restaurant will feature an all-day menu of eclectic yet traditional favorites, elevated and prepared a la minute by classically trained chefs.

“It’s been our long-held dream to establish a location in Hawaii. Being chosen as the signature restaurant at the next unprecedented immersive experience on Oahu is more than we could’ve imagined,” said Todd Humphries, chef and co-founder of Kitchen Door Napa. “We aim to honor and celebrate the local culture by creating a beautiful space that brings family and friends together to share a memorable meal.”

Designed by Studio GOGA, Kitchen Door Napa at Wai Kai presents a “destination-forward” restaurant aesthetic that seamlessly integrates the Hawaiian landscape and underscores the balance of form and function. Open floorplans, generous natural light and complementary tones and textures create an inviting atmosphere on both levels. Upon entering the dual dining venue, guests will be delighted with a feast for all the senses, starting with the warmth and energy of the space followed by the aroma emanating from the Humphries kitchen.

“Hawaii is an ideal destination to carry out our culinary and hospitality philosophy. Our mission is to create a sense of community where we locally source ingredients and serve flavorful dishes that are meant to be shared by a caring culture,” said Richard Miyashiro, restaurateur, and co-founder of Kitchen Door Napa.

Maui-born Miyashiro plans to continue honoring his Hawaii roots at this new location much like he has at the Napa restaurant which features several island-inspired dishes and the ever-popular Aloha Friday happy hour.

Designed to satiate and entice, the menus are designed with the active Wai Kai visitors in mind— whether engaging in water activities, entertainment events, or simply gathering with family and friends. Drawing on his 30 years of experience which includes cooking at notable restaurants in Hawaii, NYC and San Francisco, Chef Todd Humphries’ eclectic menu reflects the diversity of local and seasonal ingredients and global flavors.

Guests can expect favorites such as a variety of fresh salads, wood-fired pizzas, Asian-inspired noodles, local seafood, steak, house made desserts and a craft beverage program of spirits, beer, wine and sake. Future plans include curated tastemaker events with celebrity guest chefs, wine tastings, and other exclusive culinary experiences.

“Understanding that Wai Kai is meant to be a destination where people can find all they love about Hawaii in one spot, we conceived this restaurant to be a gathering place for locals and Hawaii visitors. We’re excited to offer a new space where everyone can come together, relax, and indulge in an incomparable dining experience,” said Tim Seberson, managing partner at Kitchen Door Napa.

Currently hiring, Kitchen Door Napa will create more than 75 new jobs for the local community.

Plaza Grill will be open for lunch Monday-Friday, dinner daily, and weekend brunch on Saturday and Sunday. Boardwalk Cafe will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. For more information, visit www.kitchendoorwaikai.com.

Napa Valley College Launches “Culinary Academy”

NAPA, CA, November 18, 2022 – Students looking to immerse themselves quickly into the high-demand hospitality industry, with an eye on becoming a fine dining chef or a related position, can now enroll in a new, fast-paced, 18-week intensive program at the Napa Valley Cooking School at Napa Valley College.

Hospitality/Culinary/Tourism Management (HCTM) 250 Advanced Culinary is an 11-credit, comprehensive culinary academy, available for the first time in the spring 2023 semester, announced Dr. Doug Marriott, senior dean of Career Education & Workforce Development.

The program includes culinary skills, such as knife skills and presentation; development; advanced baking and pastry; restaurant operations, such as costing and catering; global cuisines; and beverages, taught by a diverse panel of culinary professionals.

According to Executive Chef and instructor Elena F. Sirignano, the program begins January 18 and runs through the end of May. The intensive schedule is three or four, 6-hour instructional days a week, with field trips. Three sections of HCTM-250 will be offered at the Napa and St. Helena campuses. Prerequisites include safety and sanitation training or HCTM-100; basic culinary production experience or HCTM -110; exposure to baking and pastry basics or HCTM-111; and experience with hors d’oeuvres, canapes, charcuterie and other cold kitchen basics or HCTM-112. Credit for prior learning and/or industry experience can replace prerequisites by working directly with Professor Sirignano at Elena.Sirignano@napavalley.edu.

“The advanced culinary intensive at NVC is world-centric, geared toward many pathways,” Sirignano said, “including aspiring chefs or baking and pastry cooks, food writers, budding entrepreneurs in food and wine, restaurants or garden-to-table, and more.”

The Spring 2023 NVC Course Catalog is available now at napavalley.edu.

Napa Valley College’s upper valley campus is located at 1088 College Avenue in St. Helena. The main campus is located at 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway in Napa. For more information, visit https://www.napavalley.edu/

Culinary Heavyweights Open PLAYTE Kitchen Studio for Foodie Fun in Napa

Offerings include Space Rental, Culinary Content and Cooking Classes

Our team is proud to offer a physical space in the heart of Napa dedicated to foodies hungry to sharpen their cooking skills and culinary professionals looking to take their brand to the next level.”— PLAYTE Kitchen foundersNAPA, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLAYTE Kitchen, a culinary experience company that teaches home cooks how to cook and play in the kitchen, today announced the opening of its new studio located at 1100 Lincoln Avenue, Suite 202A, in Napa. The curated and functional kitchen workspace was designed exclusively for foodie fun and includes approximately 500 square feet of rentable space for creating top-notch food photo and video content. Key features include a fully equipped kitchen with adjustable studio lighting, lifestyle props, food props, and an assortment of kitchen tools, appliances, crockery, and cutlery, food prep and conference areas as well as free on-site parking, restroom facilities and elevator access.

Chefs Matt Dailey, Sandy Sauter, Josh Anderson and the team behind California Wine Country’s top hospitality consulting firm Maryam + Company, Maryam Ahmed and Jenae Patrick, founded PLAYTE Kitchen to teach the culinary curious how to explore and thrive in the kitchen.

Since 2020, PLAYTE has offered popular in-person and virtual cooking classes such as “Foodie FUNdamentals,” “Weekend Brunch,” “Mother of Sauces,” and “Tasty Tapas” for home chefs ranging in topic, skill-level and duration not to mention culinary content services such as recipe development and testing, professional food styling, photography and videography.

“After two years of development and running programs from our own kitchens, we are thrilled that our brand-new studio is now open,” said PLAYTE Kitchen founders Dailey, Sauter, Anderson, Ahmed and Patrick in a joint statement. “Our team is proud to offer a physical space in the heart of Napa dedicated to foodies hungry to sharpen their cooking skills and culinary professionals looking to take their brand to the next level.”

PLAYTE Kitchen Services include:

● Virtual Cooking Classes*

o 90-minute live virtual cooking class with a PLAYTE Kitchen culinary coach hosted via Zoom

o Digital class packet with recipes, ingredient list, and equipment list

o Public Class: $30 per device

o Private Class: $1,500 ($35 per additional device over 30); elevate your class with a sommelier suggested wine pairing and live wine education for $500

Note: PLAYTE Kitchen is offering a $1,000 flat rate for private virtual classes hosted in December and January (a minimum $500 savings) for entrepreneurs and small business owners.

● In-person Cooking & Tasting Classes

o Duration: 3 hours

o Printed and digital class packet with recipes, ingredient list, and equipment list

o Public Course: $150 per person

o Private Course: $2,500 ($250 per additional guest over 10)

● Kitchen Studio Space Rental

o Half-Day Rental Fee (4 hours): $600

o Full-Day Rental Fee (8 hours): $1,000

o Additional Hours (after 8 hours): $250/hr

o Weekly Rental Fee (5 days/8 hours): $4,500

● Kitchen Equipment Rental Fees: $250 per day

● Audio/Visual Equipment Rental Fees: $500 per day

● Photo/Video Production & Editing Services

o Concept & Creative Services: starting at $250 per project

o Recipe Development: $500 per recipe

o Food & Beverage Talent: $500 per day

o Day-of A/V Production Assistance: $500 per day

o Editing Services: starting at $350 per day

*Customer must purchase their own groceries.

All classes and experiences can be booked online through a simple and seamless purchase process. Custom and partnership cooking classes are also available upon request.

For more information, visit www.playtekitchen.com or follow PLAYTE Kitchen on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook @PLAYTEKitchen or #foodiefun.