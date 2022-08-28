Taste of the Valley: American Bounty at the CIA

Forty years ago, the Culinary Institute of America, deciding that American food needed recognition, opened American Bounty Restaurant in Hyde Park, New York.

This year, the CIA at Copia will mark that milestone as they introduce "American Bounty: Celebrating Regional American Cuisines," a new annual culinary experience.

During September and October they will be celebrating the next generation chefs who are defining the evolving American cuisine.

From the Mississippi Delta to the Southwest back to wine country for harvest, CIA alumni will be serving regional foods, accompanied by wine and live music.

-- Saturday, Sept. 10: "The Mississippi Delta with Carlton McCoy"

Carlton McCoy, CIA ’06, is the managing partner at Lawrence Wine Estates, as well as a master sommelier, and host of "Nomad with Carlton McCoy" on CNN.

Six episodes from original series, with Q&A sessions featuring special guests, will take a trip to the Mississippi Delta, where McCoy will explore his culinary roots.

Following the screening, dinner in the garden will feature McCoy’s regional southern favorites and live blues music by the J.C. Smith Band. McCoy’ will also lead a hands-on cooking class to further explore the cuisine of the deep south.

-- Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25: Southwestern Cuisine with Edgar Rico, CIA ’11

Edgar Rico, 2022 James Beard Award winner for Best Emerging Chef is owner/chef at Nixta Taqueria in Austin, Texas, with co-owner Sara Mardanbigi.

At Nixta taquería, Rico and Mardanbigi are both super-traditional (they make their own masa and tortillas using heirloom corn from Mexico) and the unconventional (duck confit carnitas). They will bring their unique style to Copia for a dinner in the garden with live Latin music by Latin Grammy nominee Gabriel Navia.

There will be opportunities to learn about making masa and Texas wines, make your own tepache ( a fermented drink made from the peel and rind of pineapple), and take a cocktail class.

-- Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16: Wine Country Harvest Celebration with Dominic Orsini, CIA ’95

Copia’s new executive chef, Dominic Orsini ’95, a level I sommelier and wine and food pairing expert, will lead a hands-on food and wine pairing class, with other beverage classes being led by CIA experts. A dinner in the Chuck Williams Culinary Arts Museum will serve a menu based on classic wine country fare. The harvest celebration continues in the Jackson Family Wines Amphitheater with live music, local wineries and food from the Live Fire Kitchen.

Silver Oak chef Dominic Orsini joins CIA at Copia

The CIA at Copia has a new executive chef, the renowned chef and author Dominic Orsini, who has been winery chef at Silver Rose Cellars since 2008. His first day at Copia is Sept. 9.

Orsini takes inspiration and ingredients from the seasons as well as the winery’s vineyards, cellars and gardens, something that he will certainly continue at Copia.

He Dominic is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and a Level I Sommelier who honed his culinary skills at fine restaurants in New York and Napa Valley, including Left Coast Restaurants, The Meritage Resort, The Waldorf-Astoria Hotel and long-lamented Roux Restaurant in St. Helena

He released The Silver Oak Cookbook: Life in a Cabernet Kitchen in 2016.

First & Franklin Marketplace opens

new gourmet wine and food market

First & Franklin Marketplace has launched its newest component, a gourmet “grab & go” market featuring wines curated by Napa wine veteran Dan Dawson (pictured here).

First & Franklin owners Chuck Meyer and Michael Holcomb want to expand their local business, already successful with the deli and Ox & The Fox Bar & Restaurant, by providing both artisan and recognizable brands at the market . (Tthink Ohana Brothers Potato Chips from Napa Farmer’s Market next to Kettle Chips.).

You can put together your own picnic or have the deli do it all the making for you.

Executive chef Emma Heun leads the culinary team in making salads, sandwiches, hummus, queso picante and more.

Dan Dawson brought in a strong selection of great value wines to appeal to both locals and visitors. The tasting notes accompanyying every wine, a technique he created and is still used at Napa’s Back Room Wines, is here too.

Dan’s new Outer Space Wines next door will open soonin not too long.

Email Dan@dawsonwineadvisor.com for more information.

First & Franklin Marketplace, 1331 First St., Napa, firstandfranklin.com, 707-252-1000

More on Entrecot Restaurant

More on Entrecot Restaurant

Entrecot Restaurant has opened in Napa's Riverfront complex.

The menu includes big beef as you’d expect, but quite a diversity of dishes. Many reflect the Italian ancestry of almost two-thirds of Argentina’s population. Here are some of the highlights from the menu:

Tapas and starters start with chicken paté, fig preserve and whole wheat toast, beef and humita (sweet corn) empanadas, each $10.

Main courses include:

• Matrimonio – pork Criolla pork sausage and blood sausage with - chimichurri and Criolla sauce, $18

• De La Huerta – Kabocha squash, filled with roasted vegetables and smoked squash purée, $20

• Milanesa Napolitana – Beef cutlet, breaded with mozzarella and tomato,) $25

• Malbec Ossobuco -- Slow braised beef shank in Malbec sauce, with fried polenta and celery pickles, $35

• Skirt steak and Criolla, 14 oz, $35

• The Grill – ribeye and chimichurri, 14 oz, $45

• Short rib Argentina, 35 oz., $65 (nNot short, but biggerst than a plate!)

Side dishes include green salad or rosemary fries for $8 or caponata, $14.

Desserts are dulce de leche flan and vanilla crème fraîche for $8 or panqueque (crèpe) de dulce de leche and vanilla ice cream or flourless chocolate cake, raspberry sorbet and crème fraîchefraiche, $10.

They’re open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m.

Entrecot Restaurant, 670 Main St., Napa, entrecotnapa.com