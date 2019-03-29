Brix reopened on April 1 after being closed for a three-month renovation of the restaurant.
The Kelleher family has owned Brix since its opening in 1996 on Highway 29 just north of Yountville.
Valerie Kelleher Herzog recently led a tour of the redesigned restaurant, which now is open to the stunning views to the west of the Mayacamas Mountains, the Kelleher vineyards, and the Brix gardens, which include orchards and 25 raised beds that provide produce for the menu.
Inside the restaurant, the bar has been moved to the center of the room, where it is surrounded by a variety of booths and tables.
The space inside and out, includes private dining rooms, areas for weddings, and tastings of Kelleher Family Vineyards wines.
The menu will retain long-time favorites items while adding new additions that reflect Southern touches from chef Cary Delbridge.
"It will remain American fare with California and Southern influences," said Jamie Jamison, general manager for Brix.
Among the new items for starters are a Fire Roasted Cauliflower ($13), Kale Salad ($13), Butter Lettuce Salad ($15) and Asparagus Salad with bacon, egg and gremolata ($14); for lunch entrees, Brix Big Salad ($16), Coriander Crusted Ahi Salad ($27), Grilled Shrimp Tacos ($19), Smoked Pork Belly Sandwich ($18), a Brix Croque Madame ($19) and Cajun Red Beans ($23) are new.
The dinner menu is adding in Sweet Corn Hush Puppies ($9), Charred Edamame ($9), Cabernet Braised Beef Cheeks ($15) Smoked Salmon Toast ($14) and Shrimp and Pork Potstickers ($14) for starters.
Signature Brix dishes like the Dungeness Crab Fondue ($14), and the Kelleher Braised Short Ribs ($31), as well as popular pasta dishes will still be on the menu along with new additions like a Dry Aged Liberty Farms Duck Breast with sweet potatoes, turnips, Savoy cabbage, pearl onions and a huckleberry hoisin sauce ($32).
Also new at Brix is "Punch Time," from 4 p.m. to sunset, where guests can order a decanter (750 ml, $32), a punch bowl (1.5 liter, $59), or The Big Bowl (3 liters, $110) of cocktails specialties including the Kelleher Kick (sauvignon blanc, citron vodka, lime, wildflower syrup and lychee puree), the Flower Garden (lemongrass infused zaya, orange oleo, spiced pineapple syrup lime, bitters and soda) to share while enjoying the view.
To go with the Punch is "Judy Time," savory eclairs filled with ham and cheese, caprese, and duck liver and huckleberries for $24, $48 and $72.
Brix Happy Hour is 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and weekly specials include Sunday brunch and Prime Rib Night, Retail Wine Monday, Family Style and To-Go Fried Chicken on Tuesday.
Brix is at 7377 St. Helena Highway, brix.com, (707) 944-2749.