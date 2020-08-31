Taste of the Valley: CIA at Copia expands its dining options

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Last week, as the air filled with smoke from the wildfires, the CIA at Copia temporarily halted their outdoor service. But now with blue skies sometimes returning, they are resuming their Suppers in the Grove, as well as adding new offerings.

A Wednesday Concerto di Pasta offers a choice of two pasta dishes per table, plus a Cesar salad and dessert for $42 per person.

Opening offerings include Penne with Roasted Chicken, Lemon, Garden Herbs, and Ricotta Salata; Orecchiette with Shellfish, Garlic, Shallots, Crushed Red Pepper, and Basil or a vegetarian alternative of Farfalle with Garden Vegetables, Cherry Tomatoes, and Garlic.

A supplemental Garden Vegetable Antipasti with Sonoma County Cheeses, Prosciutto and Bread is $20.

The popular Supper Menu, a prix-fixe dinner served family style will be served Thursday, Sept. 3 through Tuesday, Sept. 9. It is $52 per person and includes a Corn Chowder starter, with a “Bar Harbor” Style Lobster Roll with Cole Slaw and Apple Cobbler with Bourbon Cream with Soft Serve and toppings. Add Baked Stuffed Clams to the menu for $20.

The dinners are served outdoors at socially distanced tables surrounded by the Copia gardens, from 5 to 9 p.m.