Taste of the Valley: CIA offers Garden Suppers at Grove

The CIA at Copia is serving a nightly, prix-fixe dinner from 5-9 p.m. under the olive trees in the gardens. Garden Suppers at Grove are three-course, family-style fixed menus rotating regularly and showcasing the bounty of the Copia garden. The outdoor space allows diners to enjoy a chef-prepared meal safely distanced from other parties. Book your table at ciaatcopia.com/grove.