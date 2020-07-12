Taste of the Valley: CIA offers Garden Suppers at Grove

Taste of the Valley: CIA offers Garden Suppers at Grove

CIA at Copia

The Grove at the CIA at Copia in Napa. 

 Emma K. Morris photo

The CIA at Copia is serving a nightly, prix-fixe dinner from 5-9 p.m. under the olive trees in the gardens. Garden Suppers at Grove are three-course, family-style fixed menus rotating regularly and showcasing the bounty of the Copia garden. The outdoor space allows diners to enjoy a chef-prepared meal safely distanced from other parties. Book your table at ciaatcopia.com/grove.

The upcoming menus are:

-- Monday through Wednesday, July 13–15

$46 per person

First Course: Garden Tomatoes with Avocado and Marinated Shrimp

Main: Grilled Quail Skewers with Peaches and Country Ham on Polenta

Dessert: Pistachio Pound Cake with Poached Apricots

Supplements: Steamed Mussels with Calabrian Chili, Saffron Aioli and Grilled Sourdough Bread ($20)

Cheese Course with Artisan Bread ($16)

-- Thursday through Sunday, July 16-19

 $48 per person

First Course: Arugula and Frisee with Smoked Trout and Herb Cream Dressing

Main: BBQ Glazed Beef Short Ribs on Succotash Salad

Dessert: Plum Torte with Chantilly Cream and Toasted Almonds

Supplements: Steamed Mussels with Calabrian Chili, Saffron Aioli and Grilled Sourdough Bread ($20)

Cheese Course with Artisan Bread ($16)

For the most up-to-date list of other Napa Valley restaurants offering outdoor dining or take-out, check visitnapavalley.com/coronavirus/open-businesses/

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News