Taste of the Valley: CIA offers Garden Suppers at Grove

The CIA at Copia is serving a nightly, prix-fixe dinner from 5-9 p.m. under the olive trees in the gardens. Garden Suppers at Grove are three-course, family-style fixed menus rotating regularly and showcasing the bounty of the Copia garden. The outdoor space allows diners to enjoy a chef-prepared meal safely distanced from other parties. Book your table at ciaatcopia.com/grove.
The upcoming menus are:
-- Monday through Wednesday, July 13–15
$46 per person
First Course: Garden Tomatoes with Avocado and Marinated Shrimp
Main: Grilled Quail Skewers with Peaches and Country Ham on Polenta
Dessert: Pistachio Pound Cake with Poached Apricots
Supplements: Steamed Mussels with Calabrian Chili, Saffron Aioli and Grilled Sourdough Bread ($20)
Cheese Course with Artisan Bread ($16)
-- Thursday through Sunday, July 16-19
$48 per person
First Course: Arugula and Frisee with Smoked Trout and Herb Cream Dressing
Main: BBQ Glazed Beef Short Ribs on Succotash Salad
Dessert: Plum Torte with Chantilly Cream and Toasted Almonds
Supplements: Steamed Mussels with Calabrian Chili, Saffron Aioli and Grilled Sourdough Bread ($20)
Cheese Course with Artisan Bread ($16)
For the most up-to-date list of other Napa Valley restaurants offering outdoor dining or take-out, check visitnapavalley.com/coronavirus/open-businesses/
