The following classes will be offered at the CIA at Copia during the week of Dec. 17-23.
Thursday, Dec. 20
-- Chef’s Class: Homemade Fresh Cheese, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m., $30
Discover the remarkable taste and versatility of fresh cheese! In this class, you’ll learn how easy it can be to make your own cheeses like mozzarella, ricotta, mascarpone, and more. CIA chefs will share tips on cooking techniques, equipment, and how to source the best dairy products for creating flavorful cheeses. You’ll leave knowing how to prepare not only cheese, but how to create dishes with these delicious cheeses as the star ingredient.
Featured recipes: Bruschetta with Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, and Meyer Lemon Oil, Grilled Vegetables with Crème Fraîche and Honey Lemon Citronette
Friday, Dec. 21
-- CIA Skills: Fresh Pasta, Hestan Kitchen, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., $125
Quick to cook, easy to customize, and always flavorful, it’s no wonder pasta is always a favorite. From basic comfort food to more elegant dressed up versions, pasta offers endless possibilities. In this hands-on cooking experience, you’ll learn how to make you own fresh pasta, plus gain the techniques you need for rolling, cutting, and shaping perfect pasta. You’ll leave with new skills and innovative and seasonal recipes that you can bring back to your home kitchen.
This is a small, hands-on class in our Hestan Kitchen concluding with a meal and wine. (18+ only)
-- The History of Napa Valley in 8 Glasses, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 6 – 7:30 p.m., $60
Learn the rich history of the Napa Valley wine industry as you taste your way through the wines of pioneers, made in diverse soils and micro-climates. (21+ only)
Saturday, Dec. 22
-- Pairing Basics: Basic Flavor Interactions, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $35
Do you ever wonder just how to make that Chardonnay taste fruitier, Merlot taste less bitter, or that roast chicken really sing? This class is the perfect place to begin. Starting with an unseasoned “blank canvas,” you’ll learn how 12 different food components, including examples of salt, spice, sweet, acid, fat, and umami interact with four different styles of wine. You’ll learn and taste the various ways to enhance either the flavor of the wine or the flavor of the food. (21+ only)
-- CIA Skills: Spice it Up! (Hands-on Class), Hestan Kitchen, 4 – 7 p.m., $125
There are so many different spices out there, from so many different countries, that it can sometimes feel a bit overwhelming. Not to worry; this class will introduce you to the wonderful world of flavor that lies right at your fingertips. In just a few hours with a CIA chef, you’ll discover fun and creative ways to use spices to add zest and interest to any dish.
This is a small, hands-on class in our Hestan Kitchen concluding with a meal and wine. (18+ only)
Sunday, Dec. 23
-- The Chef’s Table: Sunday Brunch, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 10 a.m. to noon, $75
In these interactive events, you’ll gather round the table in the Napa Valley Vintners Theater demonstration kitchen and watch CIA chefs work their magic as you learn great tips and techniques along the way. Ask questions, relax with friends, and enjoy food and beverage pairings. You won’t leave hungry!
Class instruction will include tricks of the trade when it comes to hosting a multi-course morning meal featuring favorite sweet and savory brunch dishes and beverages. (18+ only)
-- Family Funday Special Edition: CIA Holiday Favorites, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., $15
Learn to prepare CIA family favorite recipes for the holidays. Fun for ages 4+. All children must be accompanied by at least one adult. All adults must be accompanied by at least one child.
