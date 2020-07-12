Taste of the Valley: News and Notes from Napa Valley

La Toque moves outside

"I am happy to report that we have had a very smooth reopening and are adjusting well to the 'new normal,'" chef Ken Frank wrote in a newsletter. "We’re learning new tricks every day and adjusting to the ever-changing challenges presented by a relentless virus. The newest twist was transitioning to a completely outdoor dining experience beginning yesterday and continuing for the rest of July. Fortunately, we have enough space to spread out on our terrace and have 14 tables available with full 6-foot distancing."