Taste of the Valley: News and Notes from Napa Valley

Garden Suppers at CIA's Grove
The CIA at Copia is serving a nightly, prix-fixe dinner from 5-9 p.m. under the olive trees in the gardens. Garden Suppers at Grove are three-course, family-style fixed menus rotating regularly and showcasing the bounty of the Copia garden. The outdoor space allows diners to enjoy a chef-prepared meal safely distanced from other parties. Book your table at ciaatcopia.com/grove.
The upcoming menus are:
-- Monday through Wednesday, July 13–15
$46 per person
First Course: Garden Tomatoes with Avocado and Marinated Shrimp
Main: Grilled Quail Skewers with Peaches and Country Ham on Polenta
Dessert: Pistachio Pound Cake with Poached Apricots
Supplements: Steamed Mussels with Calabrian Chili, Saffron Aioli and Grilled Sourdough Bread ($20)
Cheese Course with Artisan Bread ($16)
-- Thursday through Sunday, July 16-19
$48 per person
First Course: Arugula and Frisee with Smoked Trout and Herb Cream Dressing
Main: BBQ Glazed Beef Short Ribs on Succotash Salad
Dessert: Plum Torte with Chantilly Cream and Toasted Almonds
Supplements: Steamed Mussels with Calabrian Chili, Saffron Aioli and Grilled Sourdough Bread ($20)
Cheese Course with Artisan Bread ($16)
For the most up-to-date list of other Napa Valley restaurants offering outdoor dining or take-out, check visitnapavalley.com/coronavirus/open-businesses/.
La Toque moves outside
Napa's La Toque restaurant moved its service outside last Thursday, after new county orders closed indoor dining for July.
"I am happy to report that we have had a very smooth reopening and are adjusting well to the 'new normal,'" chef Ken Frank wrote in a newsletter. "We’re learning new tricks every day and adjusting to the ever-changing challenges presented by a relentless virus. The newest twist was transitioning to a completely outdoor dining experience beginning yesterday and continuing for the rest of July. Fortunately, we have enough space to spread out on our terrace and have 14 tables available with full 6-foot distancing."
Frank added, "In 1979, I opened the original La Toque on the Sunset Strip with 14 tables, so I’m going to consider this a little 'Back to the Future' and a good omen."
On Friday, July 17, La Toque will roll out a summer edition of it all black truffle menu.
More infomation is a latoque.com.
Bastille Day at Angèle
Angèle restaurant in Napa celebrates Bastille Day on July 14 with a special menu for dine-in on the river-side terrace or to take home.
It includes dried fava beans, a tomato and stonefruit salad, roasted Provençal chicken, French potato salad, bean salad with goat cheese and a chocolate roulade, along with a baguette and a bottle of Provençal rosé.
The cost is $110 for two.
This week Angèle will also relaunch its Petite Pantry with a full menu, cocktails and wine to go.
For further information, call 707-252-8115 or visit angelerestaurant.com/.
