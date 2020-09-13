Taste of the Valley: Restaurant news from Napa, Sonoma and Davis

Bouchon and La Calenda have opened for indoor dining at 25% capacity and continue to offer patio seating as well.

Ad Hoc is also now open for indoor and outdoor service serving its four-course family style meals with a menu that changes daily. It's open 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Addendum's hours have changed to Friday-Sunday 11 a.m to 3 p.m.

And, finally, the French Laundry has also reopened indoor dining with three tables available, for $850 per person for parties of 2 to 8. For those unable to, er, stomach the price, you may opt to dine outside for $350 per person.

The Davis Village Feast

DAVIS —Every year, The Davis Village Feast celebrates the farm-to-fork season where the community gathers together to enjoy and honor the bounty of the region’s local farmers. In past years the event has been an afternoon of dining at a communal table in Davis's Central Park.

This year, because of the pandemic, the entire event will be online, on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Virtual Village Feast 2020 is free to attend and includes online auction and a live Zoom-hosted event, where participants will share their home feasts virtually, play Trivia games, and bid on auction items.