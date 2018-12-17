Classes at the CIA at Copia
The following classes will be offered at the CIA at Copia during the week of Dec. 17-23.
Thursday, Dec. 20
- Chef’s Class: Homemade Fresh Cheese, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 12:30–1:30 p.m., $30.
Discover the remarkable taste and versatility of fresh cheese! In this class, you’ll learn how easy it can be to make your own cheeses like mozzarella, ricotta, mascarpone, and more. CIA chefs will share tips on cooking techniques, equipment, and how to source the best dairy products for creating flavorful cheeses. You’ll leave knowing how to prepare not only cheese, but how to create dishes with these delicious cheeses as the star ingredient.
Featured recipes: Bruschetta with Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, and Meyer Lemon Oil, Grilled Vegetables with Crème Fraîche and Honey Lemon Citronette
Friday, Dec. 21
- CIA Skills: Fresh Pasta, Hestan Kitchen, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., $125.
Quick to cook, easy to customize, and always flavorful, it’s no wonder pasta is always a favorite. From basic comfort food to more elegant dressed up versions, pasta offers endless possibilities. In this hands-on cooking experience, you’ll learn how to make you own fresh pasta, plus gain the techniques you need for rolling, cutting, and shaping perfect pasta. You’ll leave with new skills and innovative and seasonal recipes that you can bring back to your home kitchen.
This is a small, hands-on class in our Hestan Kitchen concluding with a meal and wine. (18 and older only)
- The History of Napa Valley in 8 Glasses, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 6–7:30 p.m., $60.
Learn the rich history of the Napa Valley wine industry as you taste your way through the wines of pioneers, made in diverse soils and micro-climates. (21 and older only)
Saturday, Dec. 22
- Pairing Basics: Basic Flavor Interactions, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., $35.
Do you ever wonder just how to make that Chardonnay taste fruitier, Merlot taste less bitter, or that roast chicken really sing? This class is the perfect place to begin. Starting with an unseasoned “blank canvas,” you’ll learn how 12 different food components, including examples of salt, spice, sweet, acid, fat, and umami interact with four different styles of wine. You’ll learn and taste the various ways to enhance either the flavor of the wine or the flavor of the food. (21 and older only)
- CIA Skills: Spice it Up! (hands-on class), Hestan Kitchen, 4 – 7 p.m., $125.
There are so many different spices out there, from so many different countries, that it can sometimes feel a bit overwhelming. Not to worry; this class will introduce you to the wonderful world of flavor that lies right at your fingertips. In just a few hours with a CIA chef, you’ll discover fun and creative ways to use spices to add zest and interest to any dish.
This is a small, hands-on class in our Hestan Kitchen concluding with a meal and wine. (18 and older only)
Sunday, Dec. 23
- The Chef’s Table: Sunday Brunch, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 10 a.m. -noon, $75.
In these interactive events, you’ll gather round the table in the Napa Valley Vintners Theater demonstration kitchen and watch CIA chefs work their magic as you learn great tips and techniques along the way. Ask questions, relax with friends, and enjoy food and beverage pairings. You won’t leave hungry!
Class instruction will include tricks of the trade when it comes to hosting a multi-course morning meal featuring favorite sweet and savory brunch dishes and beverages. (18 and older only)
- Family Funday Special Edition: CIA Holiday Favorites, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30–2:30 p.m., $15.
Learn to prepare CIA family favorite recipes for the holidays. Fun for ages 4 and older. All children must be accompanied by at least one adult. All adults must be accompanied by at least one child.
Learn more or register for classes at ciaatcopia.com.
A Feast of Seven Fishes special at Foodshed
Foodshed in Napa will be preparing a Christmas Eve Feast of Seven Fishes cioppino dinner for takeout. The cioppino includes Dungeness crab, clams, mussels, rock shrimp, scallops, shrimp and cod and includes garlic bread.
Available for any size party, the cost is $28 per person. Advance reservations are requested as dinners are limited. Call 255-3340.
The dinners will be available for pickup on Sunday, Dec. 23. If you like, bring in your own pot and they will fill it up. Pots need to be dropped off by Saturday, Dec. 22.
Foodshed is at 3385 Old California Way, Napa.
Farmers Market appoints interim manager
The Napa Farmers Market has appointed Cara Mae Wooledge as interim market manager effective Saturday, Dec. 15.
Current manager Charlotte Florent is stepping down from the role at that time. Wooledge currently serves as the assistant market manager and education director.
A fifth-generation Napa resident, Florent recently relocated to Sacramento County to begin building her own agriculture-based business. “Growing the Napa Farmers Market has been an amazing blessing and gift. I have immensely enjoyed the connections I’ve made with the community,” says Florent. “But, the time is right to pursue my dream and I hope to come back to the market as a vendor in the future.”
A holiday recipe from Phelps
Brian Sutton, executive chef at Joseph Phelps Vineyards in St. Helena, has shared his recipe for a holiday special, Herb Crusted Pork Tenderloin with Celery Root Gratin. It serves four. Sutton recommends serving this dish with a Pinot Noir.
Gratin ingredients:
1 large celery root
3 cloves of crushed garlic
2 sprigs of rosemary
3 cups cream
3 oz grated Parmesan
Pork tenderloin ingredients:
1 lb piece of pork tenderloin
1 cup fine ground bread crumbs
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
1 tablespoon chopped thyme
½ Tablespoon chopped rosemary
2 oz. microplane grated Parmesan
Celery root gratin:
Bring cream and garlic to a simmer for 5 minutes then steep cream with rosemary sprigs for a further 5 minutes, season with salt and pepper to taste and strain.
Peel celery root and shave thinly (we use a Japanese mandolin). Butter earthenware dish and shingle celery root in dish to create layers until approximately 1.5 inches high.
Pour reserved cream over celery root, cover with aluminum and bake at 350 degrees F for approximately 30 minutes or until celery root is soft. When the celery root is soft, sprinkle grated Parmesan over the top and bake until cheese is golden.
Pork tenderloin:
Blend the breadcrumbs, chopped herbs and grated parmesan in a food processor until completely mixed. Clean pork tenderloin by removing the silver skin. Season with salt and pepper.
Heat at medium-high temperature a cast iron or oven proof pan and sear all sides of the pork until golden brown. Remove from heat and gently roll tenderloin in the herb breadcrumb mixture.
Return to the pan and finish cooking in the oven at 350 degrees for approximately 8 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 140 degrees.
Allow meat to rest for 5-7 minutes and slice. Serve with gratin.