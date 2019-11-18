Le Beaujolaise Nouveau is here (at Angele)
Le Beaujolais nouveau est arrivé (The new Beaujolais has arrived), and Angele restaurant in Napa will celebrate on Thursday, Nov. 21.
The third Thursday in November, the first day the French government permits tasting of new wine, has become a day to celebrate the end of harvest as well as to try the year’s first wines.
Angele will be serving Beaujolais Nouveau by the glass, carafe or bottle. Made from Gamay grapes handpicked in the Beaujolais province of France, this fresh, fruity red wine is the result of a quick fermentation process.
The wine originated about a century ago as a cheap and cheerful drink produced by locals to celebrate the end of harvest. The idea of a race to Paris carrying the first bottles of the new vintage generated enthusiasm, and by the 1970s, the race had become a national event. The races has since spread to other countries in Europe, North America, and Asia.
There are about 120 Beaujolais Nouveau related festivals held in the Beaujolais region. The most famous, Les Sarmentelles, is held in the town of Beaujeu, the capital of the Beaujolais region.
The five-day festival of wine tasting, live music and dancing begins on the evening the day before Beaujolais Nouveau day. During the afternoon on Beaujolais Nouveau Day, a heated tent offers wine and local foods. The winner of a tasting contest of the 12 kinds of Beaujolais gets his or her weight in Beaujolais-Villages. In the evening, a torch-lit parade honorrs the farmers that made the wine. Fireworks at midnight mark the release of the new wine, which is then drank until dawn.
Angele is at 540 Main St. Napa.
NV Cooking School’s fall restaurant to open
Reservations are now open for the Napa Valley Cooking School Professional Culinary Program’s fall restaurant taking place Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 19 through Nov. 22 and Dec. 3-12, with seatings at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
The cooking school, part of Napa Valley College, offers an intensive, face-paced training for aspiring chefs.
Led by executive chef Elena Sirignano, the professional culinary students design, prepare and serve a multi-course luncheon daily as a way to gain the real-time experience of working in a restaurant. The menu is developed by the students, using local ingredients. It is paired with wines donated by local wineries.
The tentative menu includes rabbit chorizo tostada with Rancho Gordo scarlet runner beans and sweet potatoes and pan-seared, crispy-skinned striped bass with spaghetti squash. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available. (Please indicate any dietary restrictions when you make your reservation).
The cost for lunch is $45 per person and includes food and wine pairings. All gratuities support student educational activities.
Lunch is served at the Upper Valley campus of Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena.
Make reservations online at napavalleycookingschool.org/. Once the restaurant opens on Nov. 19, reservations will be accepted during regular business hours by phone at 707-302-2452. Please call for parties larger than six.