Ted Edwards

I have been with Freemark Abbey for 42 years, so it comes with a heavy heart to announce my

retirement. When I announced I was stepping down to an emeritus role in 2020, it was

essential to have somebody that could carry the baton. I handpicked Kristy Melton to take over

my role as winemaker. Kristy was the obvious choice. Winemakers are always learning, and I

have enjoyed working with Kristy because it’s refreshing to have somebody with an

expectational palate that brings in a new skillset and knowledge of the science behind

winemaking. While she was my co-pilot for the 2019 vintage, I became her copilot for 2020 and

on. In a sense, the legacy she is building upon is also my legacy and through our years working

alongside each other, she has not only become my colleague but a dear friend.

Freemark Abbey has always stood for quality, and I am confident that under the leadership of

Kristy, Freemark Abbey will continue to uphold that standard and commitment for the years to

come. While we’ve been working closely together for a while, especially the past couple of

years, I will officially retire at the month's end.

I began my career with Freemark Abbey as the Assistant Winemaker right after graduating with

a bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry and a master’s in Food, Science, and Engineering from the

University of California at Davis in 1980. It had always been a dream and aspiration of mine to

make Cabernet Sauvignon, so I could not have landed in better hands to learn the craft. After

two vintages, I was hooked. I was transferred by the mutual ownership to Rutherford Hill

Winery to be the Associate Winemaker, and in 1985 the partners invited me back to become

the lead winemaker at Freemark Abbey. I have been in charge of the Freemark Abbey wines

from that point till 2020, when I decided to change my status to winemaker emeritus.

As one of the longest-tenured winemakers in Napa Valley, I often get asked why I stayed with

one winery for so many years and what made Freemark Abbey so special to never want to

leave. Simply put, I fell in love with Freemark Abbey because there is something incredibly

unique and remarkable about working at a world-class winery that holds such a rich history.

The history, legacy, and leadership are what drive Freemark Abbey.

Many people recognize Freemark Abbey as historical, but its winemaking leadership and

reputation as a pioneer are also fundamental aspects of the Freemark Abbey identity. In the

1940s, the winery was among the first in the Napa Valley to open a tasting room and create

single varietal wines. In 1970, a wine library was established, and the partners started

experimenting with single-vineyard wines with the creation of Cabernet Bosché. The philosophy

for Freemark Abbey has always been to push the boundaries and remain forward-thinking

without losing sight of what the winery is known for – continuity of quality.

Freemark Abbey has a respectable reputation as one of Napa Valley’s most storied, trusted

Cabernet Sauvignon houses with a classic, elegant style of winemaking that rewards patience

with their incredible age-ability. I always say that to make a great wine, you must have a great

vineyard. Having the privilege to work with historical single vineyards, like the Bosché and

Sycamore Vineyards, that have rich soils and the perfect microclimate to produce fantastic

ultra-premium wine is nothing short of extraordinary.

During my time at Freemark Abbey, I hope to have created a legacy that helped define Napa

Valley Cabernet. It has been an honor to have established the distinct style of Freemark Abbey’s

iconic, single-vineyard Sycamore Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon and continuing the thirty-plusyear legacy of the vineyard-designated Cabernet Bosché while elevating the wine to new

heights of critical acclaim.