Grammy-nominated American tenor Nicholas Phan, who performs with the world’s leading orchestras and opera companies, is the guest performer at Napa Valley Youth Symphony’s annual Red Gala on Saturday, May 4.
The fundraiser begins at 5 p.m. at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater in Yountville and features live and silent auctions and dinner with wines. The concert begins at 8 pm.
Funds raised will help support Napa Valley Youth Symphony (NVYS) and its scholarship program.
“Nicholas Phan not only regularly performs with orchestras such as the New York Philharmonic, bringing that level of talent and experience, he also grew up performing in a youth orchestra like ours and he connects with our students with an infectious level of energy and enthusiasm,” NVYS artistic director Tristan Arnold said.
“Vienna to Broadway” is how Arnold describes the arc of the Red Gala concert. Works include those from Mozart, Berlioz, Donizetti, Bernstein, Rogers and Hammerstein, and Manuel-Miranda.
VIP Tickets that include dinner, auction, and concert are $150 per person. Concert-only tickets range from $25 to $75. To purchase tickets, visit nvyso.org/events/red-gala.