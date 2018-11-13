Thanksgiving dinner will be served at The Table at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Napa between 1 and 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 22. All who are hungry are welcome.
The chefs for the day will be Red Boutaghou and Isly SanPedro. The food is provided by a donation from St. Apollinaris Church.
On the menu will be turkey breasts with butternut squash, and brown sugar-glazed ham, accompanied by cranberry relish, gravy, and rolls. For dessert there will be pies, ice cream with toppings, and homemade cookies. Warm apple cider will also be available.
