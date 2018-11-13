Turkey dinner
© Bhofack2 - Dreamstime.com

Thanksgiving dinner will be served at The Table at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Napa between 1 and 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 22. All who are hungry are welcome.

The chefs for the day will be Red Boutaghou and Isly SanPedro. The food is provided by a donation from St. Apollinaris Church.

On the menu will be turkey breasts with butternut squash, and brown sugar-glazed ham, accompanied by cranberry relish, gravy, and rolls. For dessert there will be pies, ice cream with toppings, and homemade cookies. Warm apple cider will also be available.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments