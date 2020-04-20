The 140-year-old Puerto Rican rum you probably don't know about

A lot of people have never heard of Ron del Barrilito, though it's been around since 1880.

The aged Puerto Rican rum is the oldest produced on the island. Pedro Fernandez started making it when he returned from a journey to France _ with some side trips to observe cognac production. Inspired, Fernandez went home to his family's hacienda in Bayamon, near San Juan, and set his unique, small batch production in motion. And it's been made there ever since. Prized by locals, until a few years ago it could be hard to find in the States. Though lately that is changing with some new influence. More on that in a bit.

Ron del Barrilito starts with a clear liquid distilled from molasses. A portion of that distillate goes into each of 25 wooden tanks, individually loaded with a locally sourced flavoring ingredient (stone fruits, spices, etc), to macerate for several months. These secret macerations are carefully blended with more distillate in a large tank, "proofed down" with rainwater collected on site, and set to age in oversized oak Oloroso sherry barrels shipped over from Spain.