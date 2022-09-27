 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'The Art of the Blend'

yountville

A new show opening in Yountville on Oct. 6 features works by five artists, include this painting by Sandra Speidel.

Yountville Arts presents "Art of the Blend" with Jessup Cellars Gallery at the Yountville Community Center opening Oct. 6 and showing through Dec. 2.

Led by the Yountville Arts Commission and Jessup Cellars' Gallery curator and resident artist Cynthia Carey, this show features five local and regional artists, Sally Anne Fitter, Sandra Spiedel, Beverly Lazor and Cindy Press, in addition to Carey. 

Wines from Jessup Cellars snf light bites will be served at the opening reception on Oct.  6 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.  Beverly Lazor and Cynthia Carey will join the celebration to discuss their art and blending techniques. 

Cynthia Carey has been curator and resident artist at the Jessup Cellars Tasting Gallery in Yountville for more than a decade.  Born in Chicago, she moved to the San Francisco Bay Area as a child. A major influence was studying under Nathan Oliveira at Stanford University. She collects antique papers from around the world for her collages and paints large panels in the style of Italian frescos.

 A current project is her Wish boutique in St Helena with custom designed merchandise similar to what she has shown at Neiman-Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue. She says, “Seeing life in found objects is a passion that comes from deep within.” 

Beverly Lazor lives in Southern California where her love of plein air painting was inspired not only by  Impressionist painters but also by family drives along the coast. After graduating with distinction from Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, she worked as a freelance illustrator and designer for clients such as Disney,Amblin, MCA and The Getty Museum. Lazor’s recent paintings include vineyard and landscape scenes.  

Sandra Speidel has been drawing and painting all her life. “My figures live in the space between reality and abstraction,” she says. Her paintings include abstract elements to suggest thought or emotion, psychology or history that go beyond the literal depiction. The figure’s gesture is her entry point to interpret and understand. Abstract marks may be made with brushes, knives, scrapers, squeegees, trowels or other hardware. It all helps her tell a story.

At "Blending Passions" is on Nov. 4, 5:30 to 7 p.m.,  Speidel will discuss her paintings and the blending techniques while Jessup Cellars shares wine blending techniques and tastes.

Yountville Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and weekends by appointment. The Yountville Community Center Gallery is at 6516 Washington St., Yountville.  More information is at www.yountvillearts.com and jessupcellars.com/art-gallery/.

