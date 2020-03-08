The changing face of the news business

This week in my regular column, I explain why and how the economics of the news business have changed over the recent decades.

If you want to get deeper into it, check it out here, but the short form is that the Internet has scrambled the advertising market, particularly classified ads. Few people outside the news business - and probably relatively few inside the business either - understand just how important classified ads have been to newspapers over the last century or more.

They're still an important revenue stream today, but not nearly the money-making machine they used to be in the pre-internet era. And when revenue goes down, that means fewer staff and other resources to bring you the news, information, and entertainment you've come to expect from us.

Understanding that context will help you understand why we rely so heavily on you, our members, to keep this important service going. This is why we spend the time talking to you regularly. This is why we go out of our way to come up with special offers, exclusive content, and other things that you will be seeing more of in coming years.

It's because you are the future of the news business. And we thank you so very much for your support.

