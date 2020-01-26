We occasionally get complaints about the ads and surveys and paywall restrictions that pop up for many readers of our website. Those of you who have subscribed just within the last few years probably remember those from before you became members.
"Stop forcing people to sign up for a page subscription to read your news. News should be free to all and this paper should be funding by advertisements instead," one Facebook commenter said recently.
I replied "That's not how it works ... News is not free. If we did not charge for access, we would be out of business in no time, just like a restaurant that decided not to charge for food."
"I was thinking of your online news, not the newspaper form," she replied. "Online news is mostly free such as the local Bay Area newspapers and news stations, CNN etc. There’s a lot of content online that’s free and it seems like after a few articles people are for the most part locked out of your online content. I would think advertisement revenue should allow for most online access to the public. And a restaurant is not an appropriate comparison to online news, but thanks for your response."
She later told me that she found my response rather rude, which was not my intent, of course, so I replied more fully to explain better.
"Sorry - not trying to be rude," I wrote, "but literally speaking, the ad-supported model you reference does not work anymore. The internet has essentially destroyed that, particularly on the classified ad model. And big tech companies, such as our friends here at Facebook, are soaking up virtually all of the online ad money that there is anymore, and yet they rely on news organizations like us to fill your newsfeeds with content. News organizations have various approaches to charging people for news, but every news organization, from the Washington Post and New York Times down to little weekly newspapers is having to do it. News organizations that don't adapt will go out of business. Over the last couple of years, about 1,400 newspapers have gone out of business, including the one down in Martinez just last month. News organizations like Fox News and CNN meanwhile are funded by a surcharge on your cable or satellite bill, so you're paying for them whether you know it or not. News organization like the Register don't have that luxury."
Why am I sharing this with you? It's just because I want you to understand why what you do as members matters so much. The old ways of funding newspapers - and radio and magazines and TV - have changed beyond recognition over the last 20 years. Print advertising still works and generates decent money, but some crucial revenue streams, such as the once lucrative classified ads, are almost gone thanks to the Internet and social media.
That means it is people like you, people who understand the value of local news, are the future. We so appreciate what you do.
And if you're able, please help us educate your friends and neighbors on the trends and changes that have made the news business so challenging.
Your local newspaper is a vital resource to the community, and the more support we get from that community, the better we can serve you.