The CIA at Copia: Tips for cooking with kids

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 12-cup muffin pan (not a mini pan). Prepare the flax egg by combining flax and water in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse a couple times and then let it rest for a few minutes. Add the remaining ingredients (except for optional toppings) and puree about 3 minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed until fairly smooth. If the batter appears too thick, add a tablespoon or two of water and pulse again. It should be slightly less thick than chocolate frosting but not too runny. Pour the batter into the muffin tin and smooth the tops with a spoon. If using toppings, sprinkle crushed walnuts, pecans, or chocolate chips. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the tops are dry and the edges start to pull away from the sides of the pan. Remove from the oven and let the brownies cool for 30 minutes before removing from the pan. Store in an airtight container for up to two days. Refrigerate to keep longer.