The CIA at Copia: Tips for cooking with kids

Parents, remember a couple of weeks ago when life was simpler? When your “only” responsibilities were holding down a job and caring for your children, without also running your very own home school?
Through our Sunday Family Fundays here at The CIA at Copia in downtown Napa (currently on pause due to COVID-19) we have learned a lot about ways to make cooking with kids both an enjoyable activity as well as an opportunity to help expand even the pickiest of palates. (Tip: let them be as hands-on as possible, as quickly as possible.)
Kids love to be involved in the kitchen, and we find they have a greater willingness to try new things if they have a hand in helping to prepare them. We’ve also developed some tried-and-true recipes and tricks to fold healthier ingredients into delicious classics so you can feel good about what the little ones are putting in their bodies.
Home-schoolers: Remember that cooking is, fundamentally, science, geography, and math. Need a refresher yourself on the chemistry of cooking or have a high-schooler who loves science? The Culinary Institute of America has an assortment of free YouTube videos about food science, among other how to’s, covering everything from: What exactly is an emulsion? What is actually happening when you cook a protein such as an egg? What is the science of frying?
The kids are hungry (they always are!) so we won’t keep you any longer. Following are some of our favorite recipes for cooking with kids.
Happy cooking!
Veggie-Packed Meatballs
The Culinary Institute of America
This recipe can also be used for making a yummy veggie- packed meatloaf. Combine all the same ingredients listed below, and place in a loaf pan and bake for 45 minutes in the oven—two recipes in one.
Serves 4-6
1 cup finely grated carrots
1 cup finely grated zucchini
1⁄2 lb. cremini mushrooms, coarsely ground in a food processor
1⁄2 onion, minced
3 Tbsp. olive oil
1 Tbsp. kosher salt, or to taste
2 tsp. ground black pepper, or to taste 3 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup minced dino kale (stems removed)
2 lb. extra lean ground beef
1 cup bread crumbs
1⁄2 cup grated Parmesan
3 eggs, lightly beaten
1⁄2 tsp. cayenne powder
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
Prepare baking trays for the meatballs. (Note: you can also pan-fry as burgers, if you’re running short on time.)
Wash the zucchini and carrots and finely grate (or you can also grind in a food processor). Finely mince or grind the mushrooms in a food processor. Remember, the smaller you can get the veggies, the better you’ll be at disguising them.
Heat the oil in a large sauté pan or skillet, and add your onion and carrots and sauté until the onions have softened. Add the salt and pepper. Add the mushrooms and continue to cook until all the liquid has been reduced. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant. Add the zucchini and kale and heat until just softened. Let the mixture completely cool (this can be done faster by spreading the mixture out on a baking sheet).
Next, combine the cooled vegetable mixture in a large mixing bowl with the ground beef, bread crumbs, parmesan, eggs, and cayenne powder. Mix thoroughly (gloves work great for this step).
After combining all of the ingredients together, roll the meatballs into even sizes (for bite-sized meatballs use 1 to 2 tablespoons of the mixture; if you’re after something a bit bigger, or want to flatten them out to burger patties, use 3 to 4 tablespoons per ball). Place the meatballs back on the baking sheets.
Once all the meatballs have been prepared, bake in the oven for 30 minutes, or until browned and cooked through.
These meatballs can be served immediately or frozen for easy dinners during the week.
Raspberry Fruit Roll-ups
The Culinary Institute of America
Makes about 8-10 roll-ups.
3 cups fresh raspberries (or favorite fresh fruit)
2 Tbsp. honey
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Line a baking sheet with lightly greased parchment paper. In a blender or food processor, combine all ingredients and puree until smooth. Pour puree through a sieve and into a medium-sized saucepan. Bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring, until the mixture has thickened, about 20 to 30 minutes. Spread the mixture evenly onto the baking sheet. Place in the oven and bake until the roll-up is no longer sticky to the touch, about 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Turn the oven off and leave the sheet in the oven to cool. Remove from the oven and invert the roll-up onto a piece of parchment paper. Peel the fruit layer from the baking mat and cut it into long strips. Roll up using parchment paper.
Basic Black Bean Brownies
The Culinary Institute of America
1 can black beans (15 oz. or 1 3/4 cups), well rinsed and drained
2 large flax eggs (2 heaping Tbsp. flaxseed meal and 6 Tbsp. water)
3 Tbsp. coconut oil, melted 3⁄4 cup cocoa powder
1⁄4 tsp. sea salt
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract 1⁄2 cup sugar
1 and 1/2 tsp. baking powder
Walnuts, pecans, or semisweet chocolate chips, for topping (optional)
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 12-cup muffin pan (not a mini pan). Prepare the flax egg by combining flax and water in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse a couple times and then let it rest for a few minutes. Add the remaining ingredients (except for optional toppings) and puree about 3 minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed until fairly smooth. If the batter appears too thick, add a tablespoon or two of water and pulse again. It should be slightly less thick than chocolate frosting but not too runny. Pour the batter into the muffin tin and smooth the tops with a spoon. If using toppings, sprinkle crushed walnuts, pecans, or chocolate chips. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the tops are dry and the edges start to pull away from the sides of the pan. Remove from the oven and let the brownies cool for 30 minutes before removing from the pan. Store in an airtight container for up to two days. Refrigerate to keep longer.
Baked Root Vegetable Chips
The Culinary Institute of America
Makes 1 gallon bag.
3 parsnips
1 yam
1 purple sweet (okinawa), or 2 Peruvian potatoes
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. On a mandolin, slice the root vegetables 1/16 of an inch, about the thickness of a cardboard cereal box. Lightly spray a piece of parchment paper with cooking spray and lay the paper on a sheet tray. Layout the slices of vegetables on the sheet tray. Bake for 40 minutes, or until the chips are firm and lightly brown. Sprinkle the chips with salt before cooling. Eat with your favorite dip or as a snack.
Note: To make your chips crispier, toss them with 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil.
Oatmeal Bites
Adapted from tastesbetterfromscratch.com.
Makes 40 bites.
1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats 1 cup steel cut oats
1⁄2 cup shredded coconut
1 cup crispy rice cereal
1 cup ground flaxseed
2⁄3 cup dried blueberries (or substitute or add other dried fruits or nuts and chop as needed)
1 cup peanut butter (or substitute or add nut butter of your choice)
3⁄4 cup honey
2 tsp. vanilla extract
In a large mixing bowl, combine all the dry ingredients until evenly distributed. Set aside.
In a separate bowl, combine the peanut butter, honey, and vanilla. Mix until well combined. Add the peanut butter mixture to the reserved dry ingredients and stir until well combined. Refrigerate until the oat mixture is firm, then form into balls or press into a pan, and cut into bars and serve.
Sandy Sauter is executive chef for public programs at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia in Napa. Maryam Ahmed is director of public programs.
