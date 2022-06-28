The Climate Connection: Building climate resiliency

Climate resilient infrastructure was featured prominently during the “Road to a Livable Climate” bicycle ride which took place concurrently with events around the Bay Area to celebrate efforts to tackle climate change. (See The Climate Connection: A report from the Road to a Livable Climate, June 18, 2022, in which Napa Climate NOW! co-chair Marilyn Knight-Mendelson summarized highlights from the Napa climate walk).

Most Americans understand the risks caused by our rapidly changing climate, but so often, the question is, “what can I do?” Our local events removed cars from the equation, embracing walking and bicycling as part of the solution, while educating and promoting a greater awareness of measurable actions. The 30-mile bike loop incorporated several key stops that are positively impacting our climate.

Departing Veterans Memorial Park in Napa, we progressed southward on the Napa Vine Trail, an integral part of the growing infrastructure built to enable residents to travel the length of Napa Valley without an automobile. Riding through Kennedy Park, we absorbed the view of the river and lowlands, a key part of the Napa River Flood Control Project which protects our roads and buildings from flooding.

Continuing south without ever having to ride on Highway 29, we reached the airport district to visit Bob Massaro, proprietor of Healthy Buildings Inc. Bob has been building for 38 years with a core value that “the company improves the lives of people while protecting the environment.” Bob shared his version of the periodic table of sustainable construction, with elements of Energy, Health, Community, Materials/Resources and using Natural Elements. (See https://www.hbusa.net/sustainable-elements.)

Next, we pedaled along our county’s portion of the San Francisco Bay Trail, a pedestrian and bike trail designed to connect all nine counties with bay frontage. This led us to Wetlands Edge Park in American Canyon. Two council members, Mark Joseph and Pierre Washington (who joined the ride), spoke about the importance of actionable measures, like their gas station moratorium and adopting a Climate Emergency Resolution, inspired by S4CA (Schools for Climate Action). American Canyon is now developing an Eco-Center to further educate people on the importance of a healthy and diverse environment. (See https://www.acparks.org/wetlands-eco-center.) Rodney Paul, an active transportation advocate and Bay Trail expert, also shared his knowledge with the group.

Turning northbound, we took in the vast avian population along the wetlands, in an area recently returned to its natural state as a tidal estuary, reclaimed from commercial salt production. Arriving at Napa Recycling and Waste Services, we were treated to a short tour by Naama Brenner-Abramovitch, NRWS’ Recycling and Compost Specialist, a tireless ambassador and community liaison for education and implementation. The state-of-the-art composting facility is a model for other communities. Yard waste, food waste and even compostable packaging are converted to organic compost available to the public at minimal cost. The benefits are multiple, including the avoidance of methane gas production, a greenhouse gas that is over 80 times more powerful than CO2. As Naama reminded us, all California are now required to put food waste in the yard waste bin for composting. (See https://naparecycling.com/residents/about-us/)

Finally, we heard from Congressman Mike Thompson, Napa City Council Member Liz Alessio, and County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht, all of whom are strong climate advocates. They brought regional and national perspectives to the urgency of achieving net zero climate emissions. Thompson expressed optimism that Congress could pass a successful climate bill, saying, “We don’t get a redo on this.” Alessio provided examples of how the city is changing course with actionable measures instead of just rhetoric and talk.

As a 32-year resident of Napa, a wine industry supplier and a wine producer, I know all to well our future is on the brink of irreversible change. If we don’t act now, the agricultural sector will be profoundly and negatively impacted. We have solutions now. We just need the courage to participate.

Actions You Can Take

- See The Climate Connection: A report from the Road to a Livable Climate, June 18 2022 for more information about this event.

- Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area. Like, comment, and share our daily Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter posts @napaclimatenow or visit us at: http://napa.350bayarea.org

Writer: Bayard Fox

Image source: Richard Bruns Caption: Bicylists from all over the Bay Area braved wet weather in Napa to ride for a livable climate and to learn how to be part of the solution to global warming.