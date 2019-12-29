Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of articles about local climate champions, recognized at Napa Climate NOW’s Annual Connect the Dots Ride for Climate last October.
Napans looking to reduce the carbon pollution from their everyday household activities have a new local resource, thanks to Napa resident, energy consultant, and Climate Champion award winner Gopal Shanker. In 2019, Shanker created an online, community-based platform to raise awareness on climate change solutions.
The platform, Regeneration Napa County, includes information and resources on 66 separate actions that individuals can take, along with a carbon calculator. Users can share information and work in teams, joining a challenge to lower their carbon footprints. Shanker is rolling out the platform with students in Napa high schools, where students form teams and enlist their families to participate to save money and help the environment. He plans to expand the platform county-wide in 2020, with the help of funding obtained from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
Regeneration Napa County is just Shanker’s latest venture into helping Napans make a positive difference for climate and the environment. He is eager to share what he knows and encourage actions and solutions in fun and novel ways, based on his vision of solar power, 100% clean renewable energy, electrification of transportation, and, most recently, wider community engagement with Regeneration Napa County. As the founder of Récolte Energy, a renewable energy consulting firm that develops projects that are ready to go, using solar, fuel cell, and energy storage systems, he is seen as one of the people who makes renewable energy happen in Napa.
Shanker understands that how we discuss climate change, the language we use, is crucial. He explains that we are in the middle of an energy transition, and the faster and more affordably we can move from fossil fuels to better alternatives, the better for humanity and the environment. So he focuses on describing and then developing affordable solutions.
For instance, he helped Far Niente Winery install the world’s first floating solar project over its wastewater pond. Today there are over a thousand megawatts of floating power globally, inspired by this forward-looking action. He also advocated for seven years in the legislature, at the Public Utilities Commission, and with the utility company to allow meter aggregation, making hundreds of megawatts-worth of aggregated solar financially feasible throughout the state.
He also enabled the development of a financing solution for the Gasser Foundation’s solar project, which, in turn, has helped finance solar power projects for a diverse array of public and non-profit sector clients, including the Napa Valley Unified School District and the Napa Sanitation District.
Shanker played a crucial role in bringing Marin Clean Energy (MCE) to Napa County, making the County’s electricity portfolio 60% renewable, and enabling individual households, businesses, and local governments to opt for 100% renewable energy through MCE’s Deep Green program. This simple and inexpensive step helps reduce emissions related to daily electricity usage.
In the transportation sector, Shanker envisions electrification and a plan to make it happen, including rapid replacement of fossil-fueled vehicles with electric cars powered by “deep green” renewable energy. He recently organized Napa’s second annual Drive Electric Day to focus on a variety of solutions currently available for reducing emissions, from cycling to passenger cars to city buses. He is also promoting ride-share technology with local governments and employers to reduce the number of cars on the road.
Napans and Californians care about climate change, but are still just beginning to understand the many changes needed to cope with the new abnormal and work toward a sustainable future. For his relentless efforts in expanding the vocabulary of drawing down carbon emissions, for his dreams and for shepherding them to reality, local climate non-profit Napa Climate NOW! was pleased to honor Gopal Shanker with its Climate Champion award.
Actions for our community
— Check out practical suggestions for how you can help at https://www.recolteenergy.com.
— Learn about the Regeneration Napa County challenge at https://www.regenerationnapa.org/