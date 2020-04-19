The Climate Connection: Earth Day 2020: Looking back to move forward

I am a mom and St. Helena City Councilmember who changed the course of my life because I was dismayed by our national choices on the environment and many other issues. In our country we are witnessing the erosion of policies and laws that protect and preserve the planet for all of us. Yet my personal and professional lives are filled with people who understand what is happening with our environment and want us, the collective local, state and federal decision makers, business and community leaders, and people everywhere to take the actions we need to take to ensure a healthy planet.

We know our new choices will be inconvenient and require investment. We know many of us will fight over the specific actions we should take and in what priority order. We know there will be mistakes along the way but we want new decisions and change anyway.

What I see over and over, is that most of us understand we are living in a time of crisis with a very short window of opportunity to make the necessary changes to sustain a livable planet. Yet, few, including myself, are making all the changes we need to make as quickly as we need to make them.