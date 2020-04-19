The Climate Connection: Earth Day 2020: Looking back to move forward

April 22 is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. I don’t know whether to cry at how little we have accomplished to protect the planet in the last 50 years or marvel at the extraordinary timing of this anniversary, arriving as it has during an unprecedented global health crisis.
I have so much gratitude now for Sen. Gaylord Nelson’s efforts in 1970 to motivate millions of Americans of all ages to participate in Earth Day celebrations across the country. According to Nelson, the first Earth Day “showed the political and opinion leadership of the country that the people cared, that they were ready for political action, that the politicians had better get ready, too.”
In the years immediately following Earth Day, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was established. Congress then passed sweeping new legislation including the Clean Air and Clean Water Acts and the Endangered Species Act, whose protections I have grown up appreciating and depending on.
It has been horrifying to watch many of those laws being undermined and weakened. In my college years, Earth Day was celebrated, but we had no sense of its original call for social and political change. Many times, over the last year especially, I have wished for some big moment like the first Earth Day to raise awareness and turn the tide of political will. There have been marches and protests, documentaries with famous people, songs by celebrity artists, and, wonderfully, Greta Thunberg making the cover of Time Magazine as Person of the Year. None of it has been enough.
I am a mom and St. Helena City Councilmember who changed the course of my life because I was dismayed by our national choices on the environment and many other issues. In our country we are witnessing the erosion of policies and laws that protect and preserve the planet for all of us. Yet my personal and professional lives are filled with people who understand what is happening with our environment and want us, the collective local, state and federal decision makers, business and community leaders, and people everywhere to take the actions we need to take to ensure a healthy planet.
We know our new choices will be inconvenient and require investment. We know many of us will fight over the specific actions we should take and in what priority order. We know there will be mistakes along the way but we want new decisions and change anyway.
What I see over and over, is that most of us understand we are living in a time of crisis with a very short window of opportunity to make the necessary changes to sustain a livable planet. Yet, few, including myself, are making all the changes we need to make as quickly as we need to make them.
Currently I am at home, zooming into and out of meetings and home schooling. I am thinking a lot about the horrible and frightening global COVID-19 pandemic and our climate crisis. We are all scrambling to figure out how to use video and phone to do what we normally do in person.
As with most change, I found it uncomfortable and complaint-worthy at first. But having no other choice and getting more and more practice, I have rapidly moved toward appreciating the new technology.
Along with cutting out the carbon-producing commute time, meetings are becoming more efficient, productive and surprisingly connected. Photos of clear water in Venice and clear skies in China leave me wondering if, and hoping that, we will carry forward the lessons and practices from our experiences during the shelter-in-place order to reduce our carbon footprint.
My trip to Anaheim for the League of California Cities environmental policy meeting was canceled. The meeting organizers figured out how to make the meeting work remotely for elected officials all over the state. There will be pressure to go back to our prior travel habits when the health order is lifted. That is what humans do; we go back to what we know, what is easiest, and what is most comfortable. We cannot allow that to happen. It is going to take all of us urging each other to stick with new solutions and new ways of being in everything we do.
What my uncle and environmental adviser told me and I know is true is this:
Earth Day has even greater significance in this time of heightened global environmental awareness and anxiety. We can feel and see the connectedness of all things. Local droughts, floods, fires and sea levels are linked to rising global carbon dioxide levels.
The coronavirus pandemic reminds us more than ever that we are all one world. We no longer have the luxury of thinking of problems as happening somewhere else. Each of us is responsible for our choices and our contributions to the whole.
Despite our history, our biological nature and our various cultures, politics and religions, we are by our sheer numbers and impacts stewards of this one living planet. We will all rise as one to support and sustain it or we will all fall together. Nothing stays the same and nothing lasts forever, but what we do now will determine our place in evolution: a brief footnote in the tome of life or a contributing author to a wondrous age yet to come. Whether we recognize it or not we make this choice every day.
Please support climate awareness in your everyday choices. And share your comments and ideas with our new countywide Climate Action Committee, on which I serve, and which involves representatives from all of the county’s jurisdictions.
Actions You Can Take
-- Go to drawdown.org – an excellent resource for information and insight into climate change solutions.
-- Visit Napa’s Virtual Earth Day all day, every day through April 30 at earthdaynapa.com
-- Youth and adult activists are coming together for Earth Day Live, earthdaylive2020.org a three-day live stream from April 22-24 focused on demanding action on climate change, jobs, and justice.
-- For the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, The New York Times is bringing you The Greenhouse, a digital series on climate change. Join us on our first live video call this Friday at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time, at https://nyti.ms/2XoQ4FQ where Times climate journalists Hannah Fairfield, Somini Sengupta, Nadja Popovich and John Schwartz will discuss climate in the age of the coronavirus.
Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area.To get involved in tackling the climate crisis, find them at Facebook or through 350bayarea.org/napa-climate-now.
Elected to St. Helena City Council in 2018, Anna Chouteau has worked for non-profit and for-profit organizations in leadership and leadership development roles. Anna is raising her two children with her husband in St. Helena.
