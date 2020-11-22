The Climate Connection: Making climate activism engaging

“We want to engage the general public in climate action because it’s going to require everyone to resolve this,” told her colleagues in the Democrats of Napa Valley Club. “So how can we reach out and make it an issue that they see as urgent?”

With that question, she spearheaded the organization of a countywide Climate of Action Symposium, which took place on Oct. 12, 2019 at Napa Valley College.

For her efforts, O’Kelley has been identified as one of this year’s Climate Champions by Napa Climate NOW!, a grassroots group dedicated to supporting smart climate action based on the latest climate science. She was recognized for her efforts in the Community Activist category.

O’Kelley was moved to bring public attention to climate action because of her disappointment that climate change wasn’t on the agenda in the 2018 national campaigns. Due in part to grassroots efforts such as hers, the climate did finally emerge as a major election issue in 2020.

O’Kelley’s interest in politics and environmentalism began at an early age. She canvassed door-to-door for her dad’s run for city council at age 13 in New Jersey. Her appreciation for nature grew from childhood summers spent in the pristine mountains of North Carolina.