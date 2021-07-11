The Climate Connection:The road to 350 – A climate ride

As a 30-year Napa resident, wine producer, and supplier, I've observed changes in our environment that have provoked increasing concern for the wine industry as well as our quality of life. I joined Napa Climate NOW! to do my part to help.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!
In Napa and most of the U.S., up to 70% of greenhouse gas emissions are from vehicle traffic, so what better way to “walk the talk” than to travel around town or the county on a bicycle. Most of our local driving amounts to under five miles — certainly an obtainable mileage on a bike or electric bike for many of us. People in many developed countries, like Sweden, log in roughly half the number of gasoline-powered vehicle miles per person than we do.
In early June, I participated in Napa Climate NOW!’s “The Road to 350,” a three-day bicycle extravaganza to build awareness about climate change, identify the many positive steps that are being taken up and down the valley, highlight the joy of alternative mobility options like biking, and raise funds for climate work.
The event consisted of three days of 50-mile or 50-kilometer rides — a nod to the critical number of 350 parts per million, the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere above which life as we know it is severely threatened.
The first day started along the Napa River at Kennedy Park, where we saw firsthand the important application of “living river” principles by the Napa River-Napa Creek Flood Protection Project. Their purpose was to protect the town while supporting a healthy river ecosystem and providing a buffer against sea level rise from climate change.
We then rode up the Napa Valley Vine Trail (vinetrail.org), which will eventually stretch from the Vallejo Ferry to Calistoga, providing 47 miles of level, paved, family-friendly, pet-friendly, free-access Class I trail. Along the way, we passed the 1.2 megawatt solar farm at Napa Valley College, where 5,565 solar panels generate enough electricity to run the campus through daylight hours (40% of its total energy load) — equivalent to the power needed to run 1,000-1,200 homes. Meandering through town, we passed the origin of the 2017 Silverado fire, reminding us of devastating real-life climate impacts.
Next stop - the Huichica Creek Sustainable Agriculture Demonstration Vineyard in Carneros, a project operated by the Napa Resource Conservation District (RCD).
The RCD is one of our county’s most important and effective resources for agriculture and conservation. Ruby Stahel and Miguel Garcia of RCD met us there. Ruby explained the plight of the Monarch butterfly, which is far more grave than we thought. A recent survey tallied only 2,000 Monarchs, as opposed to 20 years ago at over 1 million — that is more than a 99% reduction in the population of one of our much-needed pollinators. One-quarter of everything we eat is pollinated, so pollinator losses have real consequences.
Miguel has a doctorate in agronomy (soil science), and heads up RCD’s sustainable agriculture efforts. He talked about the long-term benefits of no-tillage vineyard planting, including improved water retention, soil health, carbon sequestration, and reduced erosion, and provided wonderful visual demonstrations that he’s happy to share with others.
The following day led us to Vallejo and Mare Island (yes, it is possible to bicycle almost the entire way from Napa without riding on Highway 29!). This disparate community has a compelling story of how community stakeholders were able to overcome their differences and collectively fight a cement plant, combined with a coal transfer station.
A mere two years later, they successfully fought the installation of a liquid natural gas port on the waterfront. The message was clear: no matter our size, as a community we can shape our future in a positive way.
On our return north (with a tailwind) we heard from student climate champions, Emily Bit and Alisa Karesh, representing Schools for Climate Action. These two activist teenagers are committed to finding solutions because they understand the gravity of the conclusion from the International Panel on Climate Change — this is the decade to get our greenhouse gas emissions under control.
Our final day on the ride brought us north to St. Helena where we met with John Henshaw, a forester for over 40 years, mayor Geoff Ellsworth and councilmember Anna Chouteau, both of whom are members of the countywide Climate Action Committee, and another RCD staff expert.
They talked about St. Helena's climate and environmental initiatives, including a project spearheaded by Paul Asmuth, who has researched and planted a carbon-sequestering redwood grove connected to the St. Helena effluent facility. (See Paul’s recent article, www.sierraclub.org/redwood/napa/blog/2020/11/st-helena-redwoods-building-future-community-forests-paul-asmuth.)
Our last stop was Tres Sabores winery, where owner Julie Williams met us under an ancient oak tree. She explained how they have successfully implemented many of the sustainable agriculture practices Miguel Garcia of RCD described on Friday (napavalleyregister.com/lifestyles/the-climate-connection-napa-green-takes-on-the-climate-challenge/article_8f24d1f6-bcb2-5a23-bcab-d47dda078284.html).
Riding south against a fierce headwind, we met our last presenter, John Dunbar, mayor of Yountville and another member of the countywide Climate Action Committee. He described an array of climate initiatives and obstacles, with a peak under the political curtain at how some deals are struck.
Among other accomplishments, he pointed out that Yountville has just passed an ordinance phasing out polluting two-stroke-engine leaf blowers. (napavalleyregister.com/lifestyles/the-climate-connection-it-s-time-to-phase-out-gas-powered-leaf-blowers/article_ea84989e-7c1a-55c7-805d-41b35a9f173a.html)
Tired but happy after three days of riding, I was amazed to reflect on all of the things I learned, and look forward to next year’s Climate Ride.
Actions You Can Take
• Contact Napa Climate NOW! for more information about the climate points of interest along The Road to 350, and ways to get involved: http://napa.350bayarea.org/napa-climate-points-of-interest
• Make a tax-deductible gift to the Napa Resource Conservation District, and find out about their many community education programs. (https://naparcd.org/)
• Find out how to be a climate activist by participating in a half-day online training on July 24th (napa.350bayarea.org/climate-advocacy-training). Use those lessons to maximize your personal impact.
Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area. Like, comment, and share our daily Facebook and Instagram posts @napaclimatenow ! or visit us at http://napa.350bayarea.org