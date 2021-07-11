The Climate Connection:The road to 350 – A climate ride

As a 30-year Napa resident, wine producer, and supplier, I've observed changes in our environment that have provoked increasing concern for the wine industry as well as our quality of life. I joined Napa Climate NOW! to do my part to help.

In Napa and most of the U.S., up to 70% of greenhouse gas emissions are from vehicle traffic, so what better way to “walk the talk” than to travel around town or the county on a bicycle. Most of our local driving amounts to under five miles — certainly an obtainable mileage on a bike or electric bike for many of us. People in many developed countries, like Sweden, log in roughly half the number of gasoline-powered vehicle miles per person than we do.

In early June, I participated in Napa Climate NOW!’s “The Road to 350,” a three-day bicycle extravaganza to build awareness about climate change, identify the many positive steps that are being taken up and down the valley, highlight the joy of alternative mobility options like biking, and raise funds for climate work.

The event consisted of three days of 50-mile or 50-kilometer rides — a nod to the critical number of 350 parts per million, the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere above which life as we know it is severely threatened.