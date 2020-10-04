The Climate Connection: Why your vote matters

Considering the small window of time that we have left to reverse the devastating impacts of climate change to our economy, our national security, our health, and our planet, this is the most important election of our lifetimes. Regardless of how you vote, you are voting on how we survive today in the era of climate change.

The choices we make right now, not a decade from now, will have immediate consequences, not just for our children, but for our own foreseeable future. The wildfires singeing our backyards show us that these decisions are not about a theoretical time ahead but a very real present.

Which brings me to my last point: it is not just the president on the ballot. The work happening here in Napa, in our state, and elsewhere is a function of local and national networks of leaders. You’re voting for them and their initiatives, too and you still have a real chance to make a difference here in our local community.

So pick up your ballots, get online and get to know your candidates. For instance, we interviewed the three candidates campaigning for Napa mayor –Doris Gentry, Gerardo Martin, and Scott Sedgely and asked them about climate change.

Question: How do you think climate change is most likely to impact people here in Napa and the surrounding areas?