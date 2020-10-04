The Climate Connection: Why your vote matters

Beginning today, Napans will find vote by mail ballots and election guides in their mailboxes. Yet many are still asking the question: “Will I vote in this election?”
On average, only about half of voting age Americans typically vote. This handicaps our policymakers and results in policies that don’t represent the majority of the population.
This trend is neatly represented by the issue of climate change. According to a recent New York Times Magazine article “half of Americans now rank climate as a top political priority, up from roughly one-third in 2016, and three out of four now describe climate change as either ‘a crisis’ or ‘a major problem.’”
Yet the United States is about to turn its back on the Paris Climate Agreement, a treaty ratified by 190 out of 197 countries.
Many people think that they’re voting for a person or a party, but in fact, everything you care about — no matter how you feel about it — is in front of you: healthcare, immigration, taxes, climate change, social inequality. Your candidates have to have a position. Your vote guides that position.
Climate change is already impacting Napa County today: Just ask Jim and Leonore Wilson who lost their home in the Hennessy fires or Randall Graham who is searching for heartier grapes that can withstand drought at Bonny Doon Winery.
Considering the small window of time that we have left to reverse the devastating impacts of climate change to our economy, our national security, our health, and our planet, this is the most important election of our lifetimes. Regardless of how you vote, you are voting on how we survive today in the era of climate change.
The choices we make right now, not a decade from now, will have immediate consequences, not just for our children, but for our own foreseeable future. The wildfires singeing our backyards show us that these decisions are not about a theoretical time ahead but a very real present.
Which brings me to my last point: it is not just the president on the ballot. The work happening here in Napa, in our state, and elsewhere is a function of local and national networks of leaders. You’re voting for them and their initiatives, too and you still have a real chance to make a difference here in our local community.
So pick up your ballots, get online and get to know your candidates. For instance, we interviewed the three candidates campaigning for Napa mayor –Doris Gentry, Gerardo Martin, and Scott Sedgely and asked them about climate change.
Question: How do you think climate change is most likely to impact people here in Napa and the surrounding areas?
Doris Gentry: Plastic waste in our oceans, water and pollution, elements of climate change impact everyone, and water availability is already an issue for our community as is increasing wildfire risk.
Gerardo Martin: The most noticeable impact is the fires that we seem to have on a more frequent basis. Growing up in the valley, we did not have fires every year and they were not as destructive. My prayers are with everyone who has lost so much. We also need to be better prepared for more extreme flooding in the future.
Scott Sedgely: Our agricultural productivity will be impacted, alterations in rainfall, more frequent occurrences of climate extremes such as high temperatures and droughts are probable. Surface water storage in municipal reservoirs may be diminished due to shorter rain seasons. Our groundwater aquifers may not recharge. The food security we enjoy may no longer be secure. Air quality is a concern. [And] how can we overlook our ever longer and more devastating wildland fire seasons?
Question: What are the one or two policy changes you will be supporting that respond to the issue of climate change?
Doris Gentry: Efforts to tackle global issues at a local level are not rational or effective. ... State and national policies should focus on innovation and eliminating barriers to innovation, green tech, and clean and reliable energy generation.
Gerardo Martin: We must continue to protect our water sources, protect our natural land and listen to the scientists. I will be looking at ways to reduce traffic and make Napa a more walkable and bike-friendly city.
Scott Sedgley: Move away from fossil fuels, not only in transportation but in residential home construction. All electric “Reach” codes are being adopted in Bay Area communities for new residential construction. Adopt a goal of zero solid waste by 2030. Napa is doing a great job in diverting its solid waste from landfills. We are currently diverting 70%; these are plastics, aluminum, glass, cardboard and green/food waste, primarily. The goal of 100% in 10 years is attainable. Public transportation cannot be forgotten.
Actions you can take
— VOTE! Whichever candidate, party or position you support. Think about climate change and what that means for wildfires near your home, for droughts, for viticulture, for your retirement and the world our children inherit.
— Get someone else to vote. They might be scared, they might feel disillusioned, it might be difficult for them to research their candidates—how can you help them?
— Research your candidates and their position on climate change and other issues at votersedge.org, the candidate forums hosted by the League of Women Voters and others.
Watch now: Understanding the Impact of Climate Change on Wildfires
Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area. Find us at Facebook or through http://napa.350bayarea.org
Jessica Day is co-founder and chief marketing officer at IdeaScale—a crowdsourcing software. She holds an MFA in creative writing, is a member of Napa Climate NOW! and regularly speaks about climate action.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!