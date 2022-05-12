The COVID-19 Papers: How the Pandemic affected the car market

Car prices have risen since the pandemic, specifically starting on March 15, 2020. As well, the overall sales of cars dropped 14.7%, says NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association). Many dealers are having significant shortages of popular models, mainly crossovers and pickups.

The biggest thing that affected the prices of new automobiles was the microchip shortage that started in 2020. Today's cars contain multiple microchips. Some control critical engine and transmission functions. Other microchips control voice commands or heated seats and steering wheels. The Covid-19 pandemic left microchips in short supply.

The factories that produce the microchips slowed down because of workers affected by the Covid-19 virus. Then, when those factories re-opened, they had huge orders for chips used in devices that people needed to work from home with as well as students needed to take online schooling. At the same time auotomanufactors had to reduce the order sizes because they knew homebound workers were not buying new cars. When the economy rebounded and made buying a car an option, this completely flooded the companies and factories that produce the microchips. This left the automanufactors with the option to build less cars or more cars with less features.

With almost every working adult needing a form of transportation, the price inflation of vehicles has definitely left an impact on their wallets. The prices for used cars have significantly increased, putting them closer to the prices of new cars. The consumer price index for used vehicles has risen 40.5% from January 2021 to January 2022 (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics).

Purchasing vehicles today requires a lot of consideration. Microchip shortages, the pandemic, and our current economy have all been factors in the high prices we are seeing in the car market.