The COVID-19 Papers

How has the pandemic and recent events affected the wine industry

The law of supply and demand

Before covering the pandemic's effect on the wine industry, there should be an introduction to a basic economic concept of supply and demand. The law of supply is the idea that if something is expensive then manufacturers will want to make more of that item because they could make a good profit out of it. This can be demonstrated on the graph if suppliers started producing more the line would shift to the right because there is more of a certain item. The law of demand is the idea of people wanting stuff as a whole if something is popular or people are wanting something they are willing to pay more for it. This can be shown on the graph by moving the demand line to the right because people want more. Do keep in mind the lines on the graph can also move left if people don't want something the demand line will shift left or if manufacturers can´t or are having trouble producing something then the supply line will shift to the left. But with this information, you should be able to piece how this thing works.

What is this equilibrium price?

A key part of this concept, the idea of equilibrium price shown is the ideal balance where people are willing to buy something and they can get appropriate value with their money. At the same time, the equilibrium price also means the supplier makes enough of a product to earn good earnings from the production, and for the other end of the spectrum, it means that people are getting bang for their buck and most are willing to buy at that price. In a sense equilibrium price is a perfect balance, an equilibrium to put it simply. Equilibrium price also shifts when one of the lines is moved because it's tied to both supply and demand as seen on the graph. When demand goes down the equilibrium price shows that people aren't willing to buy at a much higher price. When supply goes down the equilibrium price shows that it becomes a premium because of how little there is, so if you want a piece of something you have to pay a higher price to take what little is left. In general depending on what way the line shifts if the price goes down so does the equilibrium price, if the price goes up the equilibrium price follows suit.

Using the law of supply and demand, Soda & supply!

The concept of supply and demand is a great concept to understand as it can help guide and make the market easier to understand. For example, you can use it to deduce why soda is so cheap. Let's say this example is a changing supply, let's say the water used to make the soda is in overabundance this year this means the supply can be amped up, because of the extra supply we move the supply line to the right, because there's more soda but because the demand is the same meaning no one wants soda really badly and because demand didn't keep up it drops the value of soda this also takes the equilibrium price with it.

So how does the law of supply and demand guide the market of wine?

Now the law of supply and demand generally is applicable to most things which is why it's a useful and easy way to understand how the economy or market works although as for our topic wine does not follow the law perfectly. It is likely that if the supply of wine went down then the price would also increase due to the shortage. If there was an abundance of wine the price would drop by a little. And if demand were to change that just means you the people would want to buy it at a lower price or are willing to pay a couple of dollars extra. See that's the thing: the law of supply and demand can explain the change but the fact remains wine is stubborn. It will only shift wine prices by a bit, compared to that to the law of supply and demand being able to explain why milk went from 8$ to 25$. The law of supply and demand guides the wine but the wine itself is very static rendering the law of supply and demand not as expresive here as wine does its own thing.

Go home wine, you're drunk!

Well, it would seem wine does its own thing. It doesn't really listen to the law of demand wine is an oddity in the law of supply and demand to say the least. Instead wine prices are more determined by other factors and the prices are usually varied from wine sometimes costing to $15 to sometimes even $400 because of this the law of supply and demand does not take much of an effect on wine. Wine prices are usually determined by varied factors and varied factors lead to varied prices. Now the law of supply and demand may not give us the reason why prices are so different all at once taking a deeper look into wine can gives us the reasons

So why the price?

One of the big factors of wine being expensive is because of the location. Maintaining the land could be expensive thus making the wine price high, or the land could be the perfect soil for the grapes making them great for produce and thats why it is expensive. Another factor could be natural sugar and artificial sugar, cheaper wine tends to have artificial sugar which cuts off the natural sugar becoming more alcoholic, so additive or purity is another determination of price. Wine, surprisingly enough, can be expensive because of the idea of premium or forced scarcity. Sometime winemakers will keep fewer vineyards for higher quality and then the same vines are reused the older the vines the fewer grapes produced because of this scarcity or illusion of premium and the quality for each one of the bottles the prices are jacked up.

Wait there's more

Other factors include the materials used to produce the wine whether the materials were good or not will determine the price. The price once again is dependent on the way the wine was made or harvested whether it was labor or machine. Another factor of price could be one you are very familiar with, reputation, much like Gucci or supreme sometimes the price your pay is just for the brand. Sometimes the brand is because of the extensive history of the wine or its reputation. Though the price of wine is determined by many factors sometimes the price of premium wine has warranted the price of it is just because of a long list of expensive whether necessary or not. just because the wine is expensive does not mean it's the best around it could be but more often than not the best wine isn't always the most expensive.

Shaken not stirred?

As people of the napa valley, we are no strangers to natural disasters. Although have you ever wondered besides the more obvious destruction of nature and housing how do natural disasters affect the wine industry and business. well to begin, let's start with the 2014 6.0 napa earthquake as gathered from a KQED article much of the damage was minimal just a lot of wine storage and reserves were damaged resulting in a couple of thousand of dollars in damages. Judging from this Wine Spector website, most of the damage caused by the earthquake was just inventory damage much of the fine and premium wine that was lost was the main damage caused as a couple of thousands of dollars were lost. As gathered from The Washington Post article, the earthquake did a fair blow to the Napa wine industry, though it was a blow, it's not one napa wouldn't be able to recover from in due time.

Burn baby Burn!

So how do wildfires affect vineyards and wine supply seeing as they are common in California well surprisingly enough vineyards don't burn well and even if they caught on fire recovery wouldn't be very much trouble for the vines as stated by the feast and field website? Despite the fact the vines could regrow and heal the damage is done when it comes to the grapes and wine any wildfires that are nearby drop smoke this smoke and debris taints the grapes and the wine that comes from it according to inside climate news. wildfires ruin the supply of wine and taint the taste it damages the current supply of wine but with time the grapes will grow back and be able to be turned into wine.

The pandemic and wine

So how has the wine industry been impacted by the pandemic thanks to the shreveport times we understand that because of the quarantine many were reluctant to go outside damaging wine sales from restaurants, stores, and liquor stores. The pandemic damaged the market for the wine industry will have to recover over time sales are slowly returning. Though it seems like the pandemic hurt the wine market in some aspects it did help. Because the amount of people self quarantining delivery industries and online services had spiked and due to this many wine delivery services or any online wine services have gotten more recognition this part of the market has grown. The price of wine would seem to not shift soon but a part of the market had grown introducing more people to wine. When looking to the future the popularity and access to wine only seems to be more profitable now.