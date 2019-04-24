(June 14, R)
Starring: Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Chloë Sevigny.
A zombie flick may seem an odd choice to open the Cannes Film Festival, but this one has serious art house pedigree. Directed by the ever-unpredictable auteur Jim Jarmusch ("Paterson"), this horror-comedy about small-town cops battling the undead stars, in addition to the above A-list actors: Tilda Swinton, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Carol Kane and Rosie Perez. Keep an eye out for musicians - and Jarmusch regulars - Tom Waits ("Down by Law"), Wu Tang Clan's RZA ("Coffee and Cigarettes") and Iggy Pop (the subject of Jarmusch's 2016 documentary "Gimme Danger") There's a fresh face (Selena Gomez, making her Cannes debut) as well as an old friend: Eszter Balint, whose breakout role came 35 years ago, in Jarmusch's "Stranger Than Paradise."