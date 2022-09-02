The Farmers Market: Welcome Orozco Farm

Like everything at the Napa Farmers Market, you must enjoy it while it lasts. Once we hit September, we start saying goodbye to some of our favorite seasonal farmers, like Bera Ranch with heirloom stone fruit, Stony Point Farm with certified organic strawberries and melons, and G & S Farms with Brentwood Diamond sweet corn.

However, there’s plenty to be savored as we shift into the fall season. Just this year we added four new farmers: Picoso Farms, Cactus and Succulents Inc., Lone Oak Farms, and Orozco Farm. Most exciting to me is that two are Napa-based farms, two are Latine family-owned, one is certified organic, and all four are young farmers.

Proudly displayed at Orozco Farm’s stall is their new green and white CCOF Certified Organic sign. As a farmworker Higinio was inspired by friends who started their own farms and decided to start his own farm in Santa Cruz County.

In addition to wanting a better life for his family, being able to work for himself while doing something he loved was a big factor. I was introduced to Higinio by Nancy, from Picoso Farms, because they are neighbors and friends. We are very excited to be their first farmers market and help launch this new venture.

Higinio knows that, as well as being better for the environment, becoming a certified organic farm will attract more customers and open more doors. For these reasons he pursued his organic certification through California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF).

Certified organic foods are produced according to federal standards set by the USDA National Organic Program. Organic standards address many factors: soil quality, animal raising, pest and weed control, and use of input materials. While many of the farmers at our market incorporate some organic farming practices on their farm, not all go through the process of becoming certified organic. This is due in part to the addition hurdles organic certification requires, such as documentation, paperwork, and cost.

Orozco Farm is at the market on Tuesday and Saturday. On Saturdays you will probably see his kids, Laura, 9, and Crispin, 12. Although Higinio is a first-generation farmer, he is already making it a family affair. Crispin got $500 for his birthday, and he used it to buy carrot seeds, one of their favorite vegetables to grow.

Stop by to welcome Higinio and his family to Napa. Although he is soft spoken and English is his second language, I know we will make him feel right at home in our community.

Moroccan Carrot Salad

Serves 6

This recipe is adapted from EatFresh.org, an online recipe and nutrition resource developed for CalFresh eligible individuals and families, and an excellent tool for anyone interested in eating healthier on a budget.

6 medium carrots

1/2 small onion

1 large lemon,

3 tablespoons canola oil

1 teaspoon curry powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper ground

1/4 cup raisins, dark or golden

Rinse and peel carrots and onion. Shred carrots with a grater. Dice onion. Rinse lemon and cut in half. In a small bowl, squeeze juice. Discard seeds.

In a medium bowl, combine carrots and onions. In a second small bowl, combine oil, curry powder, salt, pepper, and 2 Tablespoons of the lemon juice. Mix well. Let marinate five minutes.

Pour liquid mixture over carrots and onions. Stir in raisins. Mix well. For best taste, allow flavors to blend before serving. Let sit 15 - 20 minutes after you have mixed in the sauce.

Chef's tips

-- Replace half of the carrot with grated jicama or apples.

-- Serve as a colorful side dish for fish, poached chicken, or baked or broiled chicken legs.

-- Layer onto a sandwich with lean turkey and fresh veggies.