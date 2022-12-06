The Festival of the Bells at Grgich Hills: Roots of Peace looks to Ukraine

The Festival of the Bells at Grgich Hills Estate Winery on Dec. 2 and 3 drew an international gathering of supporters, not just to celebrate 25th anniversary of Roots of Peace and its mission to rid the world of landmines but also to look ahead to the daunting task of helping Ukraine recover from its invasion by Russia.
The festival drew its inspiration from two women: Violet Grgich, who as a child found a string of bells lying hidden in a lake, and concluded this was a miracle; and Heidi Kuhn, who, as a mother of four, the youngest of whom was 2, set out a mission