Chef Matthew Kammerer had been keeping a notebook that he filled with ideas for his perfect restaurant.
“I had started to build it in my mind,” Kammerer said.
The globe-trotting New Jersey native, Johnson & Wales graduate, had landed at three-Michelin star Saison in San Francisco after working in Boston, Hong Kong, Tokoyo, Brussels, and Mebourne, Australia. What he had in mind was a small, maybe 10-seat restaurant in an inn, maybe by the sea.
“We started looking for a site,” said Kammerer, who on his days off, began exploring the Pacific coast with his partner Amanda Nemec. “We didn’t know where it was.”
That was until they found the tiny Northern California coast community of Elk, population 275 “give or take a few hearty souls,” according to its website, which describes Elk as where “the forest and meadows meet the sea.”
About a mile north of Elk, a renovation project had been underway for nearly eight years on the historic Harbor House Inn. It was originally built in 1916 by the Goodyear Redwood Company as “a place for entertainment and repose, and as a showcase for the prized heartwood from its lumber mill.”
In 2005, Bay Area entrepreneurs Edmund Jin and his wife, Eva Lu, purchased the approximately 4-acre property perched on the cliffs above a sheltered, private cove.
After a painstaking renovation, with a plan to reopen the inn with nine rooms that combined history and luxury and a centerpiece restaurant. A chef, hired for the project, had just resigned.
“It was almost like it was meant to be,” Kammerer said.
He gave Saison six months notice and in January he and Nemec, who would become general manager for the inn, moved to the site to oversee the final stages of the project.
“When we got here, we were the only ones here,” Kammerer said. “We got the keys and went to work.”
They found themselves overseeing the landscaping and final furnishings for the five rooms in the original building and four cabins. In preparation for the restaurant, Kammerer built 15 raised planter boxes, started his garden and installed a chicken coop for fresh eggs.
And he began to look for local sources for ingredients for what he planned to become a menu that would reflect this remote and wildly beautiful spot. “It’s a wild place,” he said. “It’s a place where nature shows you that it’s in charge.
“It really was like, figure it out,” Kammerer added. “There are a lot of interesting people up here, but no one up here has websites. It was a search. I’d find a potter for dishes and ask, ‘Do you know who has fish?’ And the potter would say, ‘Yeah, go ask Mike.’
“But’s more rewarding this way.You can read a book but it’s not the same a seeing the environment You start to see how nature lives its life. You start to understand what is around you.”
What he discovered became the basis of a prix fixe, multi-course meal, which he and a staff of three prepare, changing daily, served Thursday through Monday at the inn, which opened in May. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the menu is composed of eight to 12 courses. The cost is $150 with an optional $90 wine pairing. A shorter $90 menu of five larger-format courses is available Monday and Thursday nights.
“It depends on what I find, on what’s in the garden,” Kammerer said.
A visit
A visit to the Harbor Bay begins with the road there. Elk lies between the larger towns of Point Arena and Mendocino on the North Coast, and is most easily reached by Highway 128. A scenic drive through the Anderson Valley wine country gives way to the dense redwood forests and then you come to the sea.
Arriving at Harbor House, you are greeted by Ruby the pug and Nemec, who brings guests to a deck overlooking the gardens and the ocean beyond them. There, she serves a tea made from local herbs, while she provides an introduction. That morning, she said, they’d been watching a whale who swam into the cove and seemed to be playing about in the sheltered place.
The five guest rooms in the main building and four cottages each have a name and personality, “Meadowood” “Ocean Song” “Shore Pine,” but they are all ar a mix of antiques that evoke the inn’s history and of irresistible modern luxury.
I stayed in a cottage, a comfortable blue and white space. You could easily spend your time soaking in a claw-footed bathtub, relaxing by the fireplace, cozy on fog-bound days, and double-sided so you can appreciate it from bedroom or the sitting room. The temptation was great to just sit on the cottage deck, sipping a complimentary glass of local Roderer sparkling wine and watching for the whales to return, but with the prospect Kammerer’s meal that evening, it seemed advisable to get a bit of pre-feast exercise.
A path through the gardens leads to the 275-step staircase the descends the steep cliff, passing along the way, a waterfall coming down from the mountains. The cove itself is a private place, with tide pools and caves to explore. It’s also where the chef and his staff gather seaweed and sea lettuce early in the morning. That’s how local Kammererer’s dinners are.
Dinner from the sea and shore
Beyond the redwood-paneled reception room at Harbor House, the light-filled dining room looks out at the ocean. Binoculars are provided at each table as well as in the rooms.
Kammerer works with a staff of three others (“help is hard to get up here”), and Nemec and sommelier Corrina Strauss, pitch in to prepare
On this Saturday night, here is what we dined, service began with a plate of oysters mignonette that formed an interesting composition with gold sea urchin wrapped in nori (edible seaweed), served on a platter of local pottery in a bed of garden herbs.
The second course was a tiny cubes of vermillion rock fish served on a seaweed jelly and garnished with orange and yellow flower petals, a touch of jalapeno and slivers of radish. Light and delicate, another artful balance.
A course in itself was the house-made sourdough that has a light infusion of sea lettuce, with the house-made butter made with Kammerer’s own salt. Salt-making, he explained, is fairly easy: you let the seawater dry and in about 15 hours, you have salt.
Next was a dish of grilled abalone strips, served with seaweed in a broth made of fermented turnips. Sounds weird, yes. But the flavors worked, and I learned that fermented turnip broth is quite tasty.
A dish from the garden was next, summer squash, cauliflower in a broth of chard stems, with a garnish of goat cheese and Mendocino olive oil.
From the ocean view window, I could not help but notice the chef was out on the rock path fanning the coals of a small barbecue: he was working on the next course, grilled duck breast, which came in novel presentation, with the duck slices, fresh garden greens, pickled vegetables, a small pot of wild Mendocino rice and a box that contained some excellent duck jerky.
Kammerer wrapped up the meal with two desserts. The first was berries with lavender honey, grilled honey. The second was a citrus marigold sorbet with almond oil and sea salt.
The wine pairings were equally inspired and mostly from nearby Anderson Valley wineries, and one was actually a cider, Sur La Mer, from the David Bowler Wines down the road in Elk.
Was the meal unusual? Yes. You might call it weird. But it was also tasty and fun; without a menu, you never knew what would be coming out of the kitchen next.The experience reminded me of eating in Denmark where a food trend began with chefs looking around at what ingredients were around them, and creating from them, superbly imaginative meals. In spirit as well as ingredients, Kammerer’s distinctive menu matched this matchless, wild, North Coast setting.
Breakfast too
In the morning, I was surprised to find Kammerer and Nemec delivering breakfast trays to rooms — shirred eggs with cheerful flowers, excellent coffee and bread. They are living on the site, he said, and really don’t mind the rigorous work schedule.
“If I get stressed,” he explained, “I just go outside.”
Dinner at the Harbor House is The Harbor House Inn rooms start at $455 a night.
For details, visit theharborhouseinn.com or call 800-720-7474.