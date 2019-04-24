(May 10, PG-13)
Starring: Ann Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Alex Sharp.
Hathaway, who some called the highlight of the ensemble caper comedy "Oceans Eight," partners with another reliable scene-stealer ("Pitch Perfect's" Wilson) in this gender-flipped remake of the 1988 comedy "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" (itself a remake of 1964's "Bedtime Story"). Here, Hathaway and Wilson play odd-couple scammers: the first a cultured con artist, the other a crass grifter, in a battle to swindle a young tech billionaire (Sharp).
Chris Addison, a twice Emmy-nominated director of "Veep," makes his feature directorial debut.