NEW ORLEANS – You hear the brass band, and then you see the parade: the Krewe of Cork, strutting down the French Quarter’s most gallery and antiques shop-lined street, some clad in togas, vine wreaths on their heads, tossing beads in the Mardi Gras colors of purple, green and gold, wine corks attached, to the crowd.
It’s the Royal Street Stroll, an event in the most bacchanalian food festival in this most bacchanalian of cities, the five-day New Orleans Wine & Food Experience. Many local restaurants, caterers and liquor brands offer tastings inside and outside shops. Picnic tables are set up on Royal, which is closed to traffic; all that eating and drinking can be exhausting.
But pace yourself: the next night is the Grand Tasting, your chance to feast on food samples from more than 75 local restaurants, washed down with your choice of 1,000 wines. For a spectacular overview of the food scene in the city that’s won the James Beard award for Best Chef: South every single year from 2010-18 (except one), it can’t be beat. Held Memorial Day weekend, the festival always benefits culinary education, but in 2018 (the city’s 300th anniversary), proceeds from a California wine seminar with Ancient Oak Cellars went toward Northern California wildfires.
All the seminars involved tastings (this is New Orleans, folks.) At the one on oysters, Champagne and caviar, I tasted differences between wild Louisiana oysters, and farmed oysters from Alabama’s alarmingly-named Murder Point (where oysters inspired homicide, it seems) and between France’s Collet Brut, Italy’s Ferghettina Franciacorta Brut and Sonoma’s Iron Horse Green Valley Brut. The caviar was Louisiana-grown roe from the freshwater bowfish.
I skipped the Riedel seminar that supposedly proved how different-shaped glasses change the taste of wine (so life-changing, two people said, they took it twice), and the one on sausage-making with Beard Best Chef: South winner Stephen Stryjewski at Cochon Butcher, a Cajun sandwich shop and wine bar, due to my firm belief that sausage-eating is vastly preferred to seeing how it’s made.
I spent most of my time in neighborhoods outside the French Quarter, as many are brimming over with new restaurants and hotels. So for my winemaker dinner -- you pick a menu from two dozen top restaurants, each paired with a winemaker or importer -- I chose Shaya, a modern Israeli restaurant Uptown on Magazine Street, where I dined on lamb shawarma (marinated in lemon juice, garlic and spices) with tabbouleh and shrimp ravioli with sage butter and green garlic.
The six-course dinner featured pairings with French and Italian wines from Berkeley’s own Kermit Lynch. Alon Shaya, its Israel-born former chef/co-owner, Beard Best Chef: South 2016 winner (for Domenica, an Italian restaurant), opened his eponymous restaurant that year. (But in the frenetic restaurant world, Shaya has left Shaya, but opened a rival Israeli restaurant, Saba, on the same street further uptown, this year.)
While New Orleans is long renowned for haute Creole dining, what’s striking now is how many new restaurants offer cuisines you don’t associate with the city. At Maypop, a wall map shows south Louisiana merging into the Mekong Delta: an apt metaphor for its fusion of Southeast Asian flavors, local ingredients and refined technique.
Here, my entrée was braised oxtail with tagliatelle pasta in a roast pumpkin and pear galangal gremolata. A Thai-spiced beignet with wasabi in coconut cream sauce was the amuse-bouche. The city has a big Vietnamese community who live in New Orleans East; that’s where the mother of chef-owner Michael Gulotta taught school, so he grew up eating Vietnamese food.
Gulotta became very interested in Vietnam because, like Louisiana, it’s a former French colony. So after leaving Restaurant August, a Michelin-star New Orleans restaurant where he was chef de cuisine, he opened MoPho, a casual eatery for traditional Vietnamese pho and banh mi (for which he scored a 2016 Food & Wine Best New Chef honor), and later Maypop, named for the purple passionflower, in the Central Business District.
In the Warehouse Arts District, where a monthly gallery walk takes place on Julia Street, my dinner was at Compere Lapin, whose chef-owner is the 2018 Beard Best Chef: South winner (not to mention an audience favorite on Top Chef). Born on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, Nina Compton told me she aimed to “bring the city’s Caribbean heritage to the forefront and make it my own” in dishes like goat curry with sweet potato gnocchi and, for dessert, roast banana zeppole with rum caramel and hazelnut.
Offered many opportunities after her TV popularity, the Miami chef moved to New Orleans and opened a restaurant in the Old No. 77 Hotel, an artsy hotel in a former 1845 coffee warehouse (and later a ship’s chandlery) a few blocks from the French Quarter, in 2015. An exposed-brick aesthetic prevails in the hotel, from Compere Lapin to a hallway lined with paintings by local artists and products from local makers, like watercolor notecards, scented soaps and socks, and guest rooms featuring art from local art school students.
In the Garden District, filled with 19th century mansions built by Americans, who left the Creoles to the French Quarter, I was delighted to find an 18-room hotel in a white Greek Revival mansion, the Henry Howard Hotel, whose grand parlor was illuminated by crystal chandeliers.
From outdoor seats, shaded by jasmine, sweet olive and magenta bougainvillea, you could watch Mardi Gras parades down St. Charles Avenue, if you were here at Carnival time. Very thoughtfully, the Henry Howard devised a self-guided walking tour of the Garden District with detailed information on 50 mansions, so guests could explore.
The more I left the tourist-mobbed French Quarter, the more surprises and delights I found.
